Restaurant Week deals start Saturday, plus a new twist for Hilton Head, Bluffton diners

Chamber Restaurant Week kicks off Saturday on Hilton Head and in Bluffton, and this year’s event is offering diners a little more flexibility in the age of social distancing.

In addition to traditional prix fixe menus and discounts for those eating in one of the 59 participating locations, some of the restaurants also are offering the same deals for take-out.

This is something new the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce encouraged this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Charlie Clark, the chamber’s vice president of communications.

“People are doing so much takeout and pickup, we thought it was important that folks who wanted to participate had the opportunity to do it in whatever way they are comfortable,” Clark said.

While Chamber Restaurant Week participants were not required to offer takeout options, restaurants that are part of the SERG Group specifically note that takeout is available on their special prix fixe menus. The restaurant group, the largest on Hilton Head, includes Frankie Bones, One Hot Mama’s, Skull Creek Boathouse, Poseidon and others.

“We wanted to be able to provide the same level of service and the same opportunity to those who are a little more hesitant to dine in” because of COVID-19, said SERG director of marketing Ryan Larson.

The event officially runs Feb. 20-27. Hours vary depending on the restaurant, and, in many cases, reservations may be necessary.

The week typically is an opportunity for locals to try new places or revisit old favorites before restaurants become crowded with tourists. This year diners have the added benefit of being able to show support for local restaurants that have endured closures and capacity changes because of the pandemic.

In conjunction to Restaurant Week, the chamber is holding a Taste of the Lowcountry silent auction featuring restaurant experiences such as wine dinners.

Following are the restaurants included on the chamber website’s list of Restaurant Week participants as of Thursday afternoon. We’ve linked to the menus that were available online at that time. In most cases, prices do not include beverages or a tip for your server.

Alexander’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

The deal: Three courses for $30

Main course options: Shrimp and grits, fresh local catch, or herb-roasted prime rib

Click here to see the menu

Address: 76 Queens Folly Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 866-921-6639

Website: alexandersrestaurant.com

Alfred’s Restaurant

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Sauerbraten, pork schnitzel or rainbow trout

Click here to see the menu

Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1200, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-341-3117

Website: alfredshhi.com

Annie O’s Kitchen

The deal: Not available

Address: 124 Arrow Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-341-2664

Website: annieohhi.com

Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Cafe

The deal: Three courses for $25

Main course options: Seafood enchiladas, chicken or steak fajitas, or Ultimate Chimichanga

Click here to see the menu

Address: 69 Pope Ave., Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-7700

Website: auntchiladashhi.com

Black Marlin Bayside Grill

The deal: Four courses for $35

Main course options: Sweet Heat Scallops, grilled chicken primavera, Twin Filet Oscar, shrimp and grits, Cod Daufuskie, or beer-battered mahi mahi basket

Click here to see the menu

Address: 86 Helmsman Way, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-4950

Website: blackmarlinhhi.com

British Open Pub

The deal: Three courses for $20.21

Main course options: Herb-roasted chicken, Royal Birkdale’s steak and mushroom pie, Seve’s Mediterranean salad with salmon, Pub’s lobster salad, angus beef chopped sirloin, half rack of barbecue ribs, St. Andrew’s fish and chips, or Royal Liverpool’s liver, bacon and onions

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite D3, (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head; or 1 Sheridan Park Drive, Bluffton

Phone: 843-686-6736 (Hilton Head) or 843-686-6736 (Bluffton)

Website: britishopenpubhhi.com

Carolina Crab Company

The deal: Three courses for $29

Main course options: Carolina Crab Cake, Lowcountry boil, crab-stuffed flounder, seared scallops, steak and shrimp, or Lowcountry seafood pasta

Click here to see the menu

Address: 86 Helmsman Way, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-2016

Website: carolinacrabco.com

Catch 22

The deal: Buy any dinner, special or early dining entree and get one 50% off plus 22% off any bottle of wine with two dinners, special or early dining entrees

Click here to see the deal

Address: 37 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-6261

Website: catch22hhi.com

Charlie’s L’Etoile Verte

The deal: Three courses for $32

Main course options: Atlantic cod encrusted, flounder meuniere, catch of the day, grilled pork with wild mushroom sauce, or beef bourguignonne

Click here to see the menu

Address: 8 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-9277

Website: charliesgreenstar.com

Chez Georges Bistro & Bar

The deal: Three courses for $37

Main course options: Steak frites, sole farci, or cassoulet

Click here to see the menu

Address: 37 New Orleans Road, Suite J, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-3200

Website: chezgeorgeshhi.com

Chicken Salad Chick

The deal: Not available

Address: 20 Discovery Drive, Suite 102, Bluffton

Phone: 843-258-1780

Website: chickensaladchick.com/bluffton

Coast Oceanfront Dining

The deal: Three courses for $40

Main course options: Crispy potato-crusted catfish, braised short ribs, or crab-crusted salmon

Click here to see the menu

Address: 87 North Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head (in Sea Pines Beach Club)

Phone: 843-842-1888

Website: coastoceanfrontdining.com

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse

The deal: Full adult rodizio for $35.95

Main course options: 16 USDA Prime cuts of beef, lamb, pork and chicken

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit B-6, (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head

Phone: 843-715-3565

Website: cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com

Crazy Crab

The deal: Three courses for either $20 or $30 depending on entree selection

Main course options: Golden fried shrimp, barbecue ribs, crabmeat-stuffed shrimp, shrimp and crab boil, parmesan-crusted grouper or New York strip

Click here to see the menu

Address: 104 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head (Jarvis Creek); 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head (Harbour Town)

Phone: 843-681-5021 (Jarvis Creek) or 843-363-2722 (Harbour Town)

Website: thecrazycrab.com

ELA’S On the Water

The deal: Not available

Address: 1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-3030

Website: elasgrille.com

Fishcamp on Broad Creek

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Blackened Carolina catfish, seafood pasta, Carolina shrimp and polenta, or roasted rosemary chicken

Click here to see the menu

Address: 11 Simmons Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-2267

Website: fishcamphhi.com

Fish Coastal Casual Seafood

The deal: Three courses for $25

Main course options: Crab-stuffed flounder or herb-roasted pork loin

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1 North Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-342-3474

Website: gofishhhi.com

Frankie Bones Restaurant & Lounge

The deal: Three courses for $30

Main course options: Braised beef braciole, Nona’s country gravy, North Carolina Rainbow Trout Oscar, eggplant rollatini, Tuscan shrimp and grits, or chicken saltimbocca

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1301 Main St., Hilton Head, or 26 Discovery Drive, Bluffton

Phone: 843-682-4455 (Hilton Head) or 843-767-3423 (Bluffton)

Website: frankiebones.com

Fraser’s Tavern

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Pork plate, shrimp and grits, Fraser’s fried chicken paillard, or beef ragout

Click here to see the menu

Address: 100 North Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head (in Plantation Golf Club)

Phone: 843-842-1441

Website: fraserstavern.com

Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta House

The deal: Three courses for $20.21 (Hilton Head location only)

Main course options: Calabrese cauliflower pizza, Italian stromboli, rigatoni pasta bake, or blackened chicken spaghetti

Click here to see the menu

Address: 50 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-4144

Website: giuseppispizza.com

Holy Tequila Mexican Kitchen

The deal: Three courses for $30

Main course options: Acapulco mahi, mole steak, or flautas con sirloin

Click here to see the menu

Address: 33 Office Park Road, No. 228, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-681-8226

Website: holytequila.com

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks

The deal: Not available

Address: 1 Hudson Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-681-2772

Website: hudsonsonthedocks.com

Island Nutrition

The deal: $3 fat-burning donut shots or $3 off shake and tea combo

Click here to see the deal

Address: 841 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-298-3169

Website: islandnutritionsmoothie.com

It’s Greek to Me

The deal: Lunch plate specials for $12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; dinner is either $19 or $25 from 4 to 9 p.m. features $7 off any bottle of wine and half off appetizer (excluding octopus) with the purchase of two entrees

Main course options: For lunch, mousaka, pastitsio or spankopita; for dinner, lemon chicken or Sea Scallop Santorini

Click here to see the menu

Address: 11 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-4033

Website: itsgreektomehhi.com

Jane Bistro and Bar

The deal: Not available

Address: 28 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 109, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-686-5696

Website: janehhi.com

Java Burrito

The deal: $3 margaritas

Click here to see the deal

Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite J6, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-5282

Website: javaburrito.com

Jazz Corner

The deal: Three courses for $39

Main course options: Blackened ahi tuna, braised beef short ribs, pomegranate duck, barbecue glazed baby back ribs, or Cajun shrimp and sea scallops

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite C-1 (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-8620

Website: thejazzcorner.com

Lagerhead Tavern

The deal: Three courses for $20.21

Main course options: Crab cake, shrimp and fritters, or chicken marsala

Click here to see the menu

Address: 155 High Bluff Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-681-2184

Website: lagerheadtavern.com

Links An American Grill

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Steak frites, pork schnitzel, basil gnocchi

Click here to see the menu

Address: 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head (in Harbour Town Clubhouse)

Phone: 843-363-8380

Website: linksamericangrill.com

Lowcountry Backyard

The deal: Three courses for $21

Main course options: Shrimp and grits, potato chip meatloaf, or Lowcountry shrimp purloo

Click here to see the menu

Address: 32 Palmetto Bay Road, Suite 4A, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-YARD (9273)

Website: hhbackyard.com

Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana

The deal: Three courses for $37

Main course options: Ravioli ai quattro formaggi, orecchiette alla barese, filetto di manzo, cotoletta di maiale, or salmone con granchio beurre blanc

Click here to see the menu

Address: 37 Orleans Road, Suite L, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-6272

Website: michael-anthonys.com

Nick’s Steak and Seafood

The deal: Three courses for $28

Main course options: Petit Surf-n-Turf, stuffed salmon, Carolina calabash, red snapper, balsamic chicken, Lowcountry jambalaya, or apple bacon bleu chop

Click here to see the menu

Address: 9 Park Lane, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-686-2920

Website: nickssteakandseafood.com

Nunzio Restaurant + Bar

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Ravioli ai quattro formaggi, stinco di agnello brasato, cotoletta di vitello alla parmigiana, or cotoletta di vitello alla parmigiana

Click here to see the menu

Address: 18 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-715-2172

Website: nunziohhi.com

Old Oyster Factory

The deal: Three courses for $29

Main course options: Shrimp pasta, blackened mahi, grilled salmon, jumbo lump blue crab cake, Broad Creek cioppino, or grilled petite filet

Click here to see the menu

Address: 101 Marshland Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-681-6040

Website: oldoysterfactory.com

Ombra Cucina Italiana

The deal: Three courses for $29.99

Main course options: Ravioli alla Fiorentina, linguine alla Mediterranea, trancia di salmone, schiacciata di pollo alla cacciatore, scaloppine di vitello alla “Zingara,” or osso buco alla Milanese

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-5505

Website: ombrahhi.com

One Hot Mama’s

The deal: Three courses for $27

Main course options: Brisket burnt ends, butcher’s block trio, Maui Wowii Salmon, or sweet tea chicken

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1 Greenwood Drive, Suite 7A, Hilton Head, or 104 Buckwalter Parkway, Suite 1A, (in Berkeley Place), Bluffton

Phone: 843-682-6262 (Hilton Head) or 843-816-6262 (Bluffton)

Website: onehotmamas.com

Poseidon

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Baked New England cod, vegetable barley risotto, bronzed salmon, Atlantic cod fish n’ chips, or Poseidon shrimp and grits

Click here to see the menu

Address: 38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 121, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-341-3838

Website: poseidonhhi.com

Red Fish

The deal: Three courses for $35.99

Main course options: Red Fish classic scallops, Chilean sea bass, shrimp and grits, half rack of ribs, or braised short rib

Click here to see the menu

Address: 8 Archer Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-686-3388

Website: redfishofhiltonhead.com

Reilley’s Grill and Bar

The deal: Three courses for $27

Main course options: Surf and turf, beef short rib, or herb-butter roasted grouper

Click here to see the menu

Address: 7D Greenwood Drive, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-4414

Website: reilleyshiltonhead.com

Rockfish Seafood & Steaks

The deal: Three courses for $20.21

Main course options: Short ribs, seafood lasagna, chicken marsala, or coconut shrimp

Click here to see the menu

Address: 5 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-689-2662

Website: rockfishhhi.com

Sandbar Beach Eats

The deal: Not available

Address: 101 Pope Ave., Hilton Head

Phone: (843) 342-7263

Website: sandbarhhi.com

Santa Fe Cafe

The deal: Three courses for $25

Main course options: Outrageous Chimichanga, Southwestern crab cake, blackened redfish, short rib enchiladas, pork chop verde, or stuffed portabella

Click here to see the menu

Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 700, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-3838

Website: santafehhi.com

Sea Grass Grille

The deal: Three courses for $32

Main course options: Sauteed tilapia, mahi mahi, Lowcountry kabob, grilled salmon, shrimp and grits, veal scallopini, or grilled pork loin chop

Click here to see the menu

Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1000, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-9990

Website: seagrassgrille.com

SERG Takeout Kitchen

The deal: Three courses for $18

Main course options: Chicken piccatta, pork schnitzel, Grandma’s meatloaf, or pasta primavera

Click here to see the menu

Address: 12 Capital Drive, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-682-3663

Website: serggroup.com/serg-takeout

Skillets Café & Grill

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Prime rib, potato and parmesan-crusted grouper, or chicken marsala

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1 North Forest Beach, Unit J (Coligny Plaza), Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-3131

Website: skilletscafe.com

Skull Creek Boathouse

The deal: Three courses for $40

Main course options: Blackened local swordfish, tempura vegetable risotto, petite filet mignon, or braised pork osso bucco

Click here to see the menu

Address: 397 Squire Pope Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-681-3663

Website: skullcreekboathouse.com

Skull Creek Dockside

The deal: Three courses for $40

Main course options: Blackened mahi mahi kabob, house smoked barbecue sampler, Filet Oscar, seafood gumbo, or salmon casino

Click here to see the menu

Address: 2 Hudson Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-3625

Website: docksidehhi.com

Stellini Italian Restaurant

The deal: Four courses for $34

Main course options: Red snapper Naples style, Tuscan grouper, veal rollatini, rigatoni compagnola, chicken pancetta, or veal saltimbocca

Click here to see the menu

Address: 15 Executive Park, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-7006

Website: stellinihhi.com

Street Meet American Tavern

The deal: Not available

Address: 95 Mathews Drive, Suite D11, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-2570

Website: streetmeethhi.com

The Studio

The deal: Not available

Address: 20 Executive Park Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-6000

Website: studiodining.com

Tio’s Latin American Kitchen

The deal: Three courses for $25 or $20 depending on choices

Main course options: Mojo roasted chicken, Argentinian shrimp, grande plato, salmon, tamales, chimichanga, Tio’s Burrito, ropa vieja or roasted pork

Click here to see the menu

Address: 40 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 181, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-8467

Website: tioshhi.com

Up The Creek Pub & Grill

The deal: 15% off menu

Click here to see the menu

Address: 18 Simmons Road, Hilton Head (at Broad Creek Marina)

Phone: 843-681-DOCK (3625)

Website: upthecreekpubandgrill.com

Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Carolina shrimp and grits, grilled Atlantic halibut, grilled chicken paillard, or herb-crusted cauliflower steak

Click here to see the menu

Address: 2 Grasslawn Avenue, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-681-4000

Website: https://bit.ly/3pyLOOa

Wild Wing Cafe

The deal: Not available

Address: 72 Pope Ave., Hilton Head

Phone: (843) 785-9464

Website: wildwingcafe.com

Wiseguy’s

The deal: Three courses for $38

Main course options: All-natural brick chicken, pastrami rubbed flat iron steak, blackened local mahi mahi, or Anson Mills farro bowl

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1513 Main St., Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-8866

Website: wiseguyshhi.com