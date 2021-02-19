Local Events
Restaurant Week deals start Saturday, plus a new twist for Hilton Head, Bluffton diners
Chamber Restaurant Week kicks off Saturday on Hilton Head and in Bluffton, and this year’s event is offering diners a little more flexibility in the age of social distancing.
In addition to traditional prix fixe menus and discounts for those eating in one of the 59 participating locations, some of the restaurants also are offering the same deals for take-out.
This is something new the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce encouraged this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Charlie Clark, the chamber’s vice president of communications.
“People are doing so much takeout and pickup, we thought it was important that folks who wanted to participate had the opportunity to do it in whatever way they are comfortable,” Clark said.
While Chamber Restaurant Week participants were not required to offer takeout options, restaurants that are part of the SERG Group specifically note that takeout is available on their special prix fixe menus. The restaurant group, the largest on Hilton Head, includes Frankie Bones, One Hot Mama’s, Skull Creek Boathouse, Poseidon and others.
“We wanted to be able to provide the same level of service and the same opportunity to those who are a little more hesitant to dine in” because of COVID-19, said SERG director of marketing Ryan Larson.
The event officially runs Feb. 20-27. Hours vary depending on the restaurant, and, in many cases, reservations may be necessary.
The week typically is an opportunity for locals to try new places or revisit old favorites before restaurants become crowded with tourists. This year diners have the added benefit of being able to show support for local restaurants that have endured closures and capacity changes because of the pandemic.
In conjunction to Restaurant Week, the chamber is holding a Taste of the Lowcountry silent auction featuring restaurant experiences such as wine dinners.
Following are the restaurants included on the chamber website’s list of Restaurant Week participants as of Thursday afternoon. We’ve linked to the menus that were available online at that time. In most cases, prices do not include beverages or a tip for your server.
Alexander’s Restaurant and Wine Bar
The deal: Three courses for $30
Main course options: Shrimp and grits, fresh local catch, or herb-roasted prime rib
Address: 76 Queens Folly Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 866-921-6639
Website: alexandersrestaurant.com
Alfred’s Restaurant
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Sauerbraten, pork schnitzel or rainbow trout
Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1200, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-341-3117
Website: alfredshhi.com
Annie O’s Kitchen
The deal: Not available
Address: 124 Arrow Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-341-2664
Website: annieohhi.com
Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Cafe
The deal: Three courses for $25
Main course options: Seafood enchiladas, chicken or steak fajitas, or Ultimate Chimichanga
Address: 69 Pope Ave., Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-7700
Website: auntchiladashhi.com
Black Marlin Bayside Grill
The deal: Four courses for $35
Main course options: Sweet Heat Scallops, grilled chicken primavera, Twin Filet Oscar, shrimp and grits, Cod Daufuskie, or beer-battered mahi mahi basket
Address: 86 Helmsman Way, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-4950
Website: blackmarlinhhi.com
British Open Pub
The deal: Three courses for $20.21
Main course options: Herb-roasted chicken, Royal Birkdale’s steak and mushroom pie, Seve’s Mediterranean salad with salmon, Pub’s lobster salad, angus beef chopped sirloin, half rack of barbecue ribs, St. Andrew’s fish and chips, or Royal Liverpool’s liver, bacon and onions
Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite D3, (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head; or 1 Sheridan Park Drive, Bluffton
Phone: 843-686-6736 (Hilton Head) or 843-686-6736 (Bluffton)
Website: britishopenpubhhi.com
Carolina Crab Company
The deal: Three courses for $29
Main course options: Carolina Crab Cake, Lowcountry boil, crab-stuffed flounder, seared scallops, steak and shrimp, or Lowcountry seafood pasta
Address: 86 Helmsman Way, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-2016
Website: carolinacrabco.com
Catch 22
The deal: Buy any dinner, special or early dining entree and get one 50% off plus 22% off any bottle of wine with two dinners, special or early dining entrees
Address: 37 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-6261
Website: catch22hhi.com
Charlie’s L’Etoile Verte
The deal: Three courses for $32
Main course options: Atlantic cod encrusted, flounder meuniere, catch of the day, grilled pork with wild mushroom sauce, or beef bourguignonne
Address: 8 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-9277
Website: charliesgreenstar.com
Chez Georges Bistro & Bar
The deal: Three courses for $37
Main course options: Steak frites, sole farci, or cassoulet
Address: 37 New Orleans Road, Suite J, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-3200
Website: chezgeorgeshhi.com
Chicken Salad Chick
The deal: Not available
Address: 20 Discovery Drive, Suite 102, Bluffton
Phone: 843-258-1780
Website: chickensaladchick.com/bluffton
Coast Oceanfront Dining
The deal: Three courses for $40
Main course options: Crispy potato-crusted catfish, braised short ribs, or crab-crusted salmon
Address: 87 North Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head (in Sea Pines Beach Club)
Phone: 843-842-1888
Website: coastoceanfrontdining.com
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse
The deal: Full adult rodizio for $35.95
Main course options: 16 USDA Prime cuts of beef, lamb, pork and chicken
Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit B-6, (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head
Phone: 843-715-3565
Website: cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com
Crazy Crab
The deal: Three courses for either $20 or $30 depending on entree selection
Main course options: Golden fried shrimp, barbecue ribs, crabmeat-stuffed shrimp, shrimp and crab boil, parmesan-crusted grouper or New York strip
Address: 104 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head (Jarvis Creek); 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head (Harbour Town)
Phone: 843-681-5021 (Jarvis Creek) or 843-363-2722 (Harbour Town)
Website: thecrazycrab.com
ELA’S On the Water
The deal: Not available
Address: 1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-3030
Website: elasgrille.com
Fishcamp on Broad Creek
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Blackened Carolina catfish, seafood pasta, Carolina shrimp and polenta, or roasted rosemary chicken
Address: 11 Simmons Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-2267
Website: fishcamphhi.com
Fish Coastal Casual Seafood
The deal: Three courses for $25
Main course options: Crab-stuffed flounder or herb-roasted pork loin
Address: 1 North Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-342-3474
Website: gofishhhi.com
Frankie Bones Restaurant & Lounge
The deal: Three courses for $30
Main course options: Braised beef braciole, Nona’s country gravy, North Carolina Rainbow Trout Oscar, eggplant rollatini, Tuscan shrimp and grits, or chicken saltimbocca
Address: 1301 Main St., Hilton Head, or 26 Discovery Drive, Bluffton
Phone: 843-682-4455 (Hilton Head) or 843-767-3423 (Bluffton)
Website: frankiebones.com
Fraser’s Tavern
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Pork plate, shrimp and grits, Fraser’s fried chicken paillard, or beef ragout
Address: 100 North Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head (in Plantation Golf Club)
Phone: 843-842-1441
Website: fraserstavern.com
Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta House
The deal: Three courses for $20.21 (Hilton Head location only)
Main course options: Calabrese cauliflower pizza, Italian stromboli, rigatoni pasta bake, or blackened chicken spaghetti
Address: 50 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-4144
Website: giuseppispizza.com
Holy Tequila Mexican Kitchen
The deal: Three courses for $30
Main course options: Acapulco mahi, mole steak, or flautas con sirloin
Address: 33 Office Park Road, No. 228, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-681-8226
Website: holytequila.com
Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
The deal: Not available
Address: 1 Hudson Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-681-2772
Website: hudsonsonthedocks.com
Island Nutrition
The deal: $3 fat-burning donut shots or $3 off shake and tea combo
Address: 841 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-298-3169
Website: islandnutritionsmoothie.com
It’s Greek to Me
The deal: Lunch plate specials for $12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; dinner is either $19 or $25 from 4 to 9 p.m. features $7 off any bottle of wine and half off appetizer (excluding octopus) with the purchase of two entrees
Main course options: For lunch, mousaka, pastitsio or spankopita; for dinner, lemon chicken or Sea Scallop Santorini
Address: 11 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-4033
Website: itsgreektomehhi.com
Jane Bistro and Bar
The deal: Not available
Address: 28 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 109, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-686-5696
Website: janehhi.com
Java Burrito
The deal: $3 margaritas
Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite J6, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-5282
Website: javaburrito.com
Jazz Corner
The deal: Three courses for $39
Main course options: Blackened ahi tuna, braised beef short ribs, pomegranate duck, barbecue glazed baby back ribs, or Cajun shrimp and sea scallops
Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite C-1 (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-8620
Website: thejazzcorner.com
Lagerhead Tavern
The deal: Three courses for $20.21
Main course options: Crab cake, shrimp and fritters, or chicken marsala
Address: 155 High Bluff Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-681-2184
Website: lagerheadtavern.com
Links An American Grill
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Steak frites, pork schnitzel, basil gnocchi
Address: 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head (in Harbour Town Clubhouse)
Phone: 843-363-8380
Website: linksamericangrill.com
Lowcountry Backyard
The deal: Three courses for $21
Main course options: Shrimp and grits, potato chip meatloaf, or Lowcountry shrimp purloo
Address: 32 Palmetto Bay Road, Suite 4A, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-YARD (9273)
Website: hhbackyard.com
Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana
The deal: Three courses for $37
Main course options: Ravioli ai quattro formaggi, orecchiette alla barese, filetto di manzo, cotoletta di maiale, or salmone con granchio beurre blanc
Address: 37 Orleans Road, Suite L, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-6272
Website: michael-anthonys.com
Nick’s Steak and Seafood
The deal: Three courses for $28
Main course options: Petit Surf-n-Turf, stuffed salmon, Carolina calabash, red snapper, balsamic chicken, Lowcountry jambalaya, or apple bacon bleu chop
Address: 9 Park Lane, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-686-2920
Website: nickssteakandseafood.com
Nunzio Restaurant + Bar
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Ravioli ai quattro formaggi, stinco di agnello brasato, cotoletta di vitello alla parmigiana, or cotoletta di vitello alla parmigiana
Address: 18 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-715-2172
Website: nunziohhi.com
Old Oyster Factory
The deal: Three courses for $29
Main course options: Shrimp pasta, blackened mahi, grilled salmon, jumbo lump blue crab cake, Broad Creek cioppino, or grilled petite filet
Address: 101 Marshland Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-681-6040
Website: oldoysterfactory.com
Ombra Cucina Italiana
The deal: Three courses for $29.99
Main course options: Ravioli alla Fiorentina, linguine alla Mediterranea, trancia di salmone, schiacciata di pollo alla cacciatore, scaloppine di vitello alla “Zingara,” or osso buco alla Milanese
Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-5505
Website: ombrahhi.com
One Hot Mama’s
The deal: Three courses for $27
Main course options: Brisket burnt ends, butcher’s block trio, Maui Wowii Salmon, or sweet tea chicken
Address: 1 Greenwood Drive, Suite 7A, Hilton Head, or 104 Buckwalter Parkway, Suite 1A, (in Berkeley Place), Bluffton
Phone: 843-682-6262 (Hilton Head) or 843-816-6262 (Bluffton)
Website: onehotmamas.com
Poseidon
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Baked New England cod, vegetable barley risotto, bronzed salmon, Atlantic cod fish n’ chips, or Poseidon shrimp and grits
Address: 38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 121, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-341-3838
Website: poseidonhhi.com
Red Fish
The deal: Three courses for $35.99
Main course options: Red Fish classic scallops, Chilean sea bass, shrimp and grits, half rack of ribs, or braised short rib
Address: 8 Archer Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-686-3388
Website: redfishofhiltonhead.com
Reilley’s Grill and Bar
The deal: Three courses for $27
Main course options: Surf and turf, beef short rib, or herb-butter roasted grouper
Address: 7D Greenwood Drive, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-4414
Website: reilleyshiltonhead.com
Rockfish Seafood & Steaks
The deal: Three courses for $20.21
Main course options: Short ribs, seafood lasagna, chicken marsala, or coconut shrimp
Address: 5 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-689-2662
Website: rockfishhhi.com
Sandbar Beach Eats
The deal: Not available
Address: 101 Pope Ave., Hilton Head
Phone: (843) 342-7263
Website: sandbarhhi.com
Santa Fe Cafe
The deal: Three courses for $25
Main course options: Outrageous Chimichanga, Southwestern crab cake, blackened redfish, short rib enchiladas, pork chop verde, or stuffed portabella
Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 700, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-3838
Website: santafehhi.com
Sea Grass Grille
The deal: Three courses for $32
Main course options: Sauteed tilapia, mahi mahi, Lowcountry kabob, grilled salmon, shrimp and grits, veal scallopini, or grilled pork loin chop
Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1000, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-9990
Website: seagrassgrille.com
SERG Takeout Kitchen
The deal: Three courses for $18
Main course options: Chicken piccatta, pork schnitzel, Grandma’s meatloaf, or pasta primavera
Address: 12 Capital Drive, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-682-3663
Website: serggroup.com/serg-takeout
Skillets Café & Grill
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Prime rib, potato and parmesan-crusted grouper, or chicken marsala
Address: 1 North Forest Beach, Unit J (Coligny Plaza), Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-3131
Website: skilletscafe.com
Skull Creek Boathouse
The deal: Three courses for $40
Main course options: Blackened local swordfish, tempura vegetable risotto, petite filet mignon, or braised pork osso bucco
Address: 397 Squire Pope Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-681-3663
Website: skullcreekboathouse.com
Skull Creek Dockside
The deal: Three courses for $40
Main course options: Blackened mahi mahi kabob, house smoked barbecue sampler, Filet Oscar, seafood gumbo, or salmon casino
Address: 2 Hudson Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-3625
Website: docksidehhi.com
Stellini Italian Restaurant
The deal: Four courses for $34
Main course options: Red snapper Naples style, Tuscan grouper, veal rollatini, rigatoni compagnola, chicken pancetta, or veal saltimbocca
Address: 15 Executive Park, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-7006
Website: stellinihhi.com
Street Meet American Tavern
The deal: Not available
Address: 95 Mathews Drive, Suite D11, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-2570
Website: streetmeethhi.com
The Studio
The deal: Not available
Address: 20 Executive Park Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-6000
Website: studiodining.com
Tio’s Latin American Kitchen
The deal: Three courses for $25 or $20 depending on choices
Main course options: Mojo roasted chicken, Argentinian shrimp, grande plato, salmon, tamales, chimichanga, Tio’s Burrito, ropa vieja or roasted pork
Address: 40 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 181, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-8467
Website: tioshhi.com
Up The Creek Pub & Grill
The deal: 15% off menu
Address: 18 Simmons Road, Hilton Head (at Broad Creek Marina)
Phone: 843-681-DOCK (3625)
Website: upthecreekpubandgrill.com
Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Carolina shrimp and grits, grilled Atlantic halibut, grilled chicken paillard, or herb-crusted cauliflower steak
Address: 2 Grasslawn Avenue, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-681-4000
Website: https://bit.ly/3pyLOOa
Wild Wing Cafe
The deal: Not available
Address: 72 Pope Ave., Hilton Head
Phone: (843) 785-9464
Website: wildwingcafe.com
Wiseguy’s
The deal: Three courses for $38
Main course options: All-natural brick chicken, pastrami rubbed flat iron steak, blackened local mahi mahi, or Anson Mills farro bowl
Address: 1513 Main St., Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-8866
Website: wiseguyshhi.com
