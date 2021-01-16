Sea Pines announces Hilton Head’s newest festival. Check out the lineup

A new festival is coming to Hilton Head Island.

Savor Sea Pines, billed as a month long celebration of food, wine and spirits in some of the most iconic locations on the island, starts Feb. 1 and runs through Feb. 27.

The series of events — including dinners, tastings, demonstrations, and classes — will use venues throughout The Sea Pines Resort such as Fraser’s Tavern, Links: an American Grill, Coast, The Quarterdeck and the Harbour Town Clubhouse. The festival also includes a tour and tasting of the new Burnt Church Distillery in Bluffton.

“We are so pleased to have an opportunity to present this one-of-a-kind celebration,” said Matthew Roher, Director of Food and Beverage. “We have assembled a collection of guest chefs, sommeliers, wine and spirits companies, and others to join us for a wide range of distinctly Sea Pines events.”

Guest chefs, brew masters and vinters from Charleston, Charlotte, Atlanta will be showcased. Special occasions, including Super Bowl LV and Valentine’s Day, have culinary events planned to match.

The news release on the festival said many of the events will be held outdoors in open areas and called the festival “COVID-conscious.” The events held indoors will take place in large venues like ballrooms to provide space for social distancing, the release says.

Attendance is limited at each event and temperature checks will be conducted prior to admittance.

You can purchase tickets for individual events on the festival’s website.

On Feb. 13, the festival will hold a “Farewell to The Quarterdeck,” the signature restaurant located next to the Harbour Town lighthouse. The restaurant will close to be demolished and completely redeveloped.

The rendering for The Quarterdeck restaurant in Sea Pines’ Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island. Construction begins spring 2021 and is scheduled to be finished in spring 2022. Hart Howerton The Sea Pines Resort Facebook post

A new Quarterdeck will open in spring 2022, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet.

Savor Sea Pines event lineup

Here’s a list of the events happening in Sea Pines in February:

Feb. 2: Reopening of Links Dinner Service featuring The Sea Pines Resort’s Chef RJ Dye

Feb. 4: Oyster Demo and Champagne Tasting featuring French Master Chef Nico Romo

Feb. 5: French and Lowcountry Fusion Dinner featuring French Master Chef Nico Romo

Feb. 6: Coast Oyster Roast featuring The Sea Pines Resort’s Chef Danny Hieronymus

Feb. 7: Bottomless Mimosas Brunch at Links, an American Grill featuring The Sea Pines Resort’s Chef RJ Dye and Savannah harpist Kristin King

Feb. 7: Harbour Town Pitmaster and Tap Takeover Tailgate

Feb. 7: Fraser’s Tavern Super Bowl Watch Party and To-Go Menu Special

Feb. 8: Mixology Monday Class featuring The Sea Pines Resort’s Mixologist Scott Grossman

Feb. 9: Jazz Supper Club with Mike Barbara Trio featuring The Sea Pines Resort’s Chef Kevin Keogh

Feb. 11: Beer Tasting and Q&A hosted by Ben Hinman of Southern Barrel Brewing Co. and featuring Chef BJ Dennis

Feb. 12: Lowcountry Live Fire Cookout featuring chefs BJ Dennis, Nathan Beriau and Todd Richards

Feb. 13: Farewell to The Quarterdeck featuring The Sea Pines Resort’s culinary team

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day at Links, an American Grill

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day To-Go Special at Fraser’s Tavern

Feb. 15: International Wine Tasting Tour and Lunch hosted by Rob Mondavi Jr.

Feb. 15: Caviar and Champagne with Rob Mondavi Jr. hosted by Rob Mondavi Jr.

Feb. 17: Elijah Craig Bourbon Dinner featuring Coast, Oceanfront Dining culinary team

Feb. 18: Beer Tasting with Southern Barrel Brewing Co. hosted by Ben Hinman of Southern Barrel Brewing Co.

Feb. 19: Taste of the Lowcountry featuring chefs William Dissen, Sara Prezioso, Russ Moore, John Ondo and Greg Collier, mixologist Justin Hazelton

Feb. 20: Cajun Crawfish Boil and Coast Oyster Roast featuring New Orleans Chef Octavio “Octo” Ycaza and The Sea Pines Resort’s Chef Danny Hieronymus

Feb. 20: A Night in Louisiana featuring Chef Joe Truex of Pursell Farms

Feb. 20: Sea Pines Around the World Showcase

Feb. 21: Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar Brunch at Links, an American Grill featuring The Sea Pines Resort’s Chef RJ Dye

Feb. 22: Mixology Monday Class featuring mixologist Matthew Gibbons

Feb. 23: Jazz Supper Club with Mike Barbara Trio featuring The Sea Pines Resort’s Chef Kevin Keogh and Atlanta Chef Nick Leahy and mixologist Matthew Gibbons

Feb. 24: Fraser’s Tavern Tap Takeover hosted by Brett Unterreiner of Pawleys Island Brewing

Feb. 25: Burnt Church Distillery Tour and Tasting

Feb. 26: Amethyst and Burnt Church Distillery Signature Dinner featuring Chef Ariane Duarte

Feb. 27: Molson Coors Beverage Company Beer Showcase