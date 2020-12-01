Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Let the bidding begin: Historic Beaufort Foundation’s auction goes virtual due to COVID-19

A trip to France or the Caribbean and a handful of stays at local hotels are among items being auctioned in the Historic Beaufort Foundation’s reimagined Lafayette Soiree, which starts Thursday.

The annual Lafayette Soiree auction is virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 60 items and experiences will be up for bidding through Sunday.

The more extravagant items include week-long trip for two to the “charming wine country village” of Duras, France, a week’s stay at a condo in Curacao, and — closer to home — a “Mixta Paella” dinner party for 20 people at a private home on the bluff overlooking Factory Creek and the Beaufort River.

Among other items up for auction: fishing charters, fly-casting classes, golf outings, a kayak tour, spa days, art and photography.

The Lafayette Soiree is one of two major fundraising events the Historic Beaufort Foundation hosts annually, with proceeds supporting the foundation’s mission to preserve, protect, and present sites and artifacts of historic, architectural, and cultural interest in Beaufort County.

