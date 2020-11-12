Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local Events

Lights Out: Why Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove has canceled its holiday tradition this year

Hilton Head Island will be a little dimmer over the holidays in 2020.

Shelter Cove Towne Centre will not feature its annual Christmas light display this winter, according to the shopping mall.

“We have decided to postpone the holiday lights hosted by (Shelter Cove) for 2020 due to COVID,” Shelter Cove spokesperson Roni Allbritton told The Island Packet. “We did not feel it was professionally responsible to encourage large gatherings at this time. We do hope people will continue to shop our stores and restaurants.”

1224Sw.So.9.jpeg
Theophil Syslo, Staff photo Christopher Cauthan, worker for Charleston Decor, removes Christmas lights hanging over Shelter Cove Lane at the Shelter Cove Towne Centre while using a man lift straight boom truck on January 5, 2015. Staff photo

The annual Christmas light display typically features thousands of multicolored lights that adorn shop and restaurant windows and wind around the area’s dozens of Palmetto Trees.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a year when so many traditions and expectations have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the shopping center’s darker-than-normal appearance has not gone unnoticed.

Commentators on the internet have encouraged others to contact Allbritton and express their displeasure with the cancellation.

Allbritton said individual shops are still holding holiday events. Among them:

If you’re hankering for a Christmas light display, you can still catch some holiday cheer at Hilton Head Fire Station #3 on the north end. Located at 534 William Hilton Parkway, the fire station has already decorated for the holiday season.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Cars can circle the building to see the entire display.

xmas lights.jpg
Holiday lights at Fire Station #3 on Hilton Head Island in 2020. Hilton Head firefighters
Profile Image of Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined The Island Packet newsroom in 2018. Before moving to the Lowcountry, she worked as an interviewer and translator at a nonprofit in Barcelona and at NPR member stations WUWM in Wisconsin and KBIA in Missouri. At The Island Packet, Katherine covers Hilton Head Island’s environment, social issues, beaches, development, government and the all-important Loggerhead Sea Turtle. She has earned South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting, government beat reporting, growth and development reporting and food writing.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service