Lights Out: Why Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove has canceled its holiday tradition this year

Hilton Head Island will be a little dimmer over the holidays in 2020.

Shelter Cove Towne Centre will not feature its annual Christmas light display this winter, according to the shopping mall.

“We have decided to postpone the holiday lights hosted by (Shelter Cove) for 2020 due to COVID,” Shelter Cove spokesperson Roni Allbritton told The Island Packet. “We did not feel it was professionally responsible to encourage large gatherings at this time. We do hope people will continue to shop our stores and restaurants.”

Theophil Syslo, Staff photo Christopher Cauthan, worker for Charleston Decor, removes Christmas lights hanging over Shelter Cove Lane at the Shelter Cove Towne Centre while using a man lift straight boom truck on January 5, 2015. Staff photo

The annual Christmas light display typically features thousands of multicolored lights that adorn shop and restaurant windows and wind around the area’s dozens of Palmetto Trees.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a year when so many traditions and expectations have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the shopping center’s darker-than-normal appearance has not gone unnoticed.

Commentators on the internet have encouraged others to contact Allbritton and express their displeasure with the cancellation.

Allbritton said individual shops are still holding holiday events. Among them:

Dec. 8: The Women’s Association of Hilton Head’s “Shop Local and Dine About,” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Dec. 11 through Dec. 13: Towne Centre will hold a Holiday Sidewalk Sale

Dec. 13: Light up the Lowcountry Public Menorah lighting at 5 p.m.

Dec. 28: Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If you’re hankering for a Christmas light display, you can still catch some holiday cheer at Hilton Head Fire Station #3 on the north end. Located at 534 William Hilton Parkway, the fire station has already decorated for the holiday season.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Cars can circle the building to see the entire display.

Holiday lights at Fire Station #3 on Hilton Head Island in 2020. Hilton Head firefighters