Veterans Day won’t include parades this year. Here’s how you can mark the day instead

Traditional Veterans’ Day ceremonies in Beaufort County have been canceled because of COVID-19, but there are still ways to pay tribute to service members or military veterans in the upcoming week.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, the anniversary of the formal end of World War I, is typically filled with parades and ceremonies in Bluffton, Beaufort and on Hilton Head.

Formal events were canceled this year, but visitors are welcome to walk around the Hilton Head Veteran’s Memorial on Shelter Cove Lane or the Beaufort National Cemetery on Boundary Street any day, including on Veterans Day. The dedication ceremony for a Veteran’s Memorial in Bluffton had to be postponed earlier this year because of the pandemic. It is located at Buckwalter Place.

Yemassee Park dedication

The town of Yemassee is dedicating its Veterans Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The park is located behind the Amtrak station on Salkehatchie Road. Rep. Shedron Williams will speak and light refreshments will be provided. Masks and social distancing are required.

Military Appreciation Day

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Military Appreciation Day at the Highway 21 Drive-In on Nov. 11. The event is usually held during the summer, but it had to be postponed because of COVID-19.

Active duty and retired military with ID are invited along with their families. Admission is free, and there will be free food and gift bags. The event starts at 5 p.m., and the first of two movies starts at 6 p.m. The double-feature is “An American Tale” and “Forrest Gump.”

The drive-in theater is located at 55 Parker Drive across from MCAS Beaufort. Call the chamber at (843) 525-8525 for more information.

Wreaths Across America

Orders are being taken through the end of November for wreaths to be placed at Beaufort National Cemetery at noon Dec. 19 as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America event. While the ceremony that typically precedes the wreath-laying has been canceled, volunteers will still place the wreaths on the approximately 22,000 burial sites.

More than 20 local organizations are collecting donations for wreaths, including American Legion Beaufort Post 9. The post is not making any money from the sale, organizers said in a news release. They are combining single donations to take advantage of a program that provides a third wreath free for every two wreaths donated. Donate online at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/SC0174.

Pinecrest golf event

Pinecrest Golf Club in Bluffton is holding a golf event for veterans Nov. 11. There will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., followed by drawings, food and prizes in the clubhouse and on the patio after golf.

“These veterans will be our guest, and we believe it will be a day of camaraderie and fun for these folks who have served our nation,” said PGA professional Mimi Molina in a news release.

Businesses that would like to support the event or veterans who would like to reserve a spot to play may email info@pinecrestsc.com or call (843) 757-8960.

Deals and offers for military

The following businesses are among those offering discounts to service members or veterans on the holiday.

Please note that some local franchises may choose not to participate in a national company’s discount program.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11

Bed Bath and Beyond: 25% off Nov. 9-11

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11

Great Clips: Free haircut on Nov. 11 or free haircut card to use before Dec. 11

Little Caesar’s: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11

Publix: 10% off groceries Nov. 11

Rack Room Shoes: 20% off in-store purchases Nov. 11

Starbucks: Free tall hot-brewed coffee Nov. 11

Target: Extra 10% off through Nov. 11 when joining Target Circle and verifying as military

Walgreens: 20% off regular priced items with Rewards Card Nov. 11-15

Wardle Family YMCA: Join on Veterans Day and receive the first month free. Veterans and active-duty military never pay a joining fee and always get a 15% membership discount

Do you know of a Beaufort County or Jasper County event or discount that’s not listed? Email newsroom@islandpacket.com, and we’ll update this story.