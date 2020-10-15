Ranky Tanky and ‘Gullah Diva’ bring Daufuskie music and food right into your own home

With a celebrity chef, a delicious meal and Grammy-winning musicians, this South Carolina charity fundraiser checks all the boxes. What makes it unique is that it will happen in the privacy of your own home.

Mill Village Farms, a nonprofit that provides boxes of produce and healthy food to families in need, has staged a series of “Culinary Concerts” over the past year as a fundraiser. Those who register are instructed to pick up a box of ingredients ahead of time at various spots across South Carolina. During the event, professional chefs demonstrate how to prepare a meal using the ingredients, and musicians provide entertainment.

The Oct. 26 Culinary Concert will be live streamed from Daufuskie Island. It will feature “The Gullah Diva” Sallie Ann Robinson, a cookbook author and Gullah-Geechee cuisine expert from Daufuskie, along with Taylor Griffin, executive chef of the Calibogue Club at Haig Point, and Shaun Garcia, executive chef of Soby’s in Greenville. The chefs will demonstrate ‘Fuskie Shrimp & Blue Crab Burgers, Country Chicken Stew and Sweet Potato Cornbread.

Charleston-based folk band Ranky Tanky, winner of the 2019 Grammy for Best Regional Roots album, will perform live.

The $150 registration fee — $100 of the cost is a tax deductible donation — includes ingredients for a three-course dinner for two with a cocktail pairing and a bottle of wine.

How to participate

Register via the link at www.culinaryconcert.org by Oct. 21.

Choose where you will pick up your box of ingredients at one of eight locations. Participating locations include sites in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head and Daufuskie, as well as others across the state.

Watch the live stream starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 on Mill Village Farms’ Facebook page. Anyone can watch the broadcast, but participants are limited to areas where boxes can be distributed.

Who benefits?

Proceeds from the Daufuskie event, being staged in a partnership with the Haig Point Foundation and FoodShareSC, will raise money for nonprofits that feed struggling families. Two previous events earlier this year raised more than $150,000.

Prior to the pandemic, Mill Village Farms was distributing 300 boxes of food to families every other week, according to a news release from the organization. That number has increased to more than 1,000 boxes of food every week.