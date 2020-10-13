In 2019, Hilton Head’s lantern parade lit up the beach. Here’s the plan for this year

Over 1,800 Hilton Head Islanders paraded the beach last year in a lantern parade that lit up the night.

This year, the parade will be spread throughout the island as organizers plan a “parade in place” to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade is scheduled for Nov. 5 through Nov. 7, when participants can light up their driveways, yards, balconies or doorsteps with their homemade lanterns.

The town will have an online map for people to register their lanterns so their neighbors can know where to view them, according to Director of Cultural Affairs Jenn McEwen.

Participants can view the map and sign up at CultureHHI.org/Register-Your-Lantern.

This is the second year of the Lantern Parade, a free event that celebrates the history, ecology and people of Hilton Head Island. Last year, people made lanterns that looked like Lowcountry boils, Mitchelville cabins, sea turtles and lighthouses.

This scene from the 2018 Sandy Springs (Georgia) Lantern Parade gives a hint at what Hilton Head Island’s first parade may look like. Steve Eberhardt Submitted

Lead artist Chantelle Rytter, who created the Lantern Parade concept, and her “Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons” will be out at a different location each night during the “parade” for a drive-thru spectacle of light. The public is invited to drive-thru to view the large glowing puppets in action by the puppeteers.

Approximately a dozen glowing lanterns varying in size from five to 14 feet will be on display each night from 7 to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Coastal Discovery Museum, 70 Honey Horn Drive.

Friday, Nov. 6 at Hilton Head Island Fire Station 3, 534 William Hilton Parkway (next to the First Presbyterian Church).

Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, 226 Beach City Road.

Lantern-making kits are available at the Coastal Discovery Museum and the Art League of Hilton Head Gallery at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Flying lanterns are prohibited in the state of South Carolina.

For more information and logistics about the Lantern Parade, visit culturehhi.org/lanternparade or on Facebook at @CultureHHI.