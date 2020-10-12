Frightening and fun-filled ways to celebrate Halloween in the Lowcountry this year

Just in case 2020 wasn’t already frightening enough, Halloween is fast approaching. To add to the spookiness, Oct. 31 is also a night with a full moon, which hasn’t happened in decades.

Several traditional Lowcountry-area events have been called off because of COVID-19. Organizers of the Savannah Moose Lodge Haunted Forest, which has been a staple for haunted house fans for 22 years, decided to sit this year out.

Closer to home, in Beaufort, many look forward to the Exchange Club’s ghost tours that benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Association. The annual carriage and walking tours have been canceled, but organizers are holding a daily scavenger hunt and other activities to be announced later in the month on their Facebook page.

In early October, most neighborhoods in Beaufort County had not made trick-or-treat plans public. In previous years, local municipalities have left the decision on trick-or-treat times up to neighborhoods and parents.

Here are some events that are still going on, either in the immediate area or within a short drive.

ALEE SHRINERS’ TERROR PLANTATION HAUNTED HOUSE

Where: 100 Eisenberg Drive in Savannah

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October

Cost: $10 per person; $20 VIP with minimum wait time

For info: Call 912-429-3059; email aleehauntedhouse@yahoo.com; or visit the Facebook page “Alee Haunted House - Terror Plantation”

Notes: Temperatures will be taken, and masks are required for the haunted house’s 17th annual event. This is a fundraiser for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

BLUFFTON ARTISAN MARKET HALLOWEEN EVENT

Where: In the parking lot of Southern Barrel Brewing Co., 375 Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton

When: 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17

Cost: Free

For info: Go to lcmade.com.

Notes: Costume-clad children are invited to trick-or-treat with vendors. The Halloween-themed open-air market also will include a costume contest and booth decorating competition. Masks are required.

BOONE HALL FRIGHT NIGHTS

Where: Entering 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, in your GPS will take you to a location across from the entrance gate.

When: 7:15 to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays through Oct. 31

Cost: $30 ScreamPass for all three attractions; $50 VIP pass to reduce waiting time in lines; discount for military with ID; tickets for individual attractions — the undertaker, the playground and scary tales — are available at ticket booths for $15 each; not recommended for children under 12, and children under 6 will not be admitted.

For info: boonehallfrightnights.com

Notes: Because of COVID-19, a limited number of tickets will be sold this year. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets online in advance to avoid showing up on a night that is sold out. A clear bag policy will be enforced, and guests will go through a metal detector. Guests must wear face coverings unless they are eating or drinking on the midway.

GHOSTS AND MYTHS OF HILTON HEAD ISLAND TOUR

Where: Zion Cemetery & Baynard Mausoleum outdoor learning center, 574 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head

When: Tours start at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 22-24

Cost: $15 per person via eventbrite.com. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance because tickets are limited.

For info: Call the Heritage Library at 843-949-0144 or go to heritagelib.org

Notes: Not recommended for children under 10 years old. Face masks are required.

HALLOWEEN GULLAH MARKET

Where: 155 Buck Island Road in Bluffton at Eagles Field

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Cost: Free admission

For info: Contact the Bluffton MLK Observance Committee at www.facebook.com/BlufftonMLK

Notes: This event features craft and food vendors and live entertainment. The theme is “A Night In Wakanda By Way of Zamunda.” Guests are encouraged to come in costumes connected to theme, and prizes will be awarded.

HARDEEVILLE DRIVE-THRU TRUNK OR TREAT

Where: 205 Main St., next to Hardeeville City Hall

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Cost: Free

For info: Contact Hardeeville parks and recreation at (843) 227-4089 or bthomas@hardeevillesc.gov.

Notes: Decorate your car and show off your costumes as you make your way through the drive-thru event. Hardeeville is seeking trunks to participate and candy donations through Oct. 29. Drop off candy at 1612 Plantation Drive.

‘HOCUS POCUS’ MOVIE NIGHT

Where: 205 Main St., behind Hardeeville City Hall

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 30

Cost: Free event with free popcorn and a drink, but spaces are limited.

For info: Contact Hardeeville parks and recreation at (843) 227-4089 or bthomas@hardeevillesc.gov.

Notes: Food trucks will be on site. A costume contest will be held before the movie.

HOLIDAY FARMS’ GREAT PUMPKIN PATCH

Where: 10884 Gray’s Highway in Ridgeland

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, for Columbus Day

Cost: $12 per person; children under age 2 admitted free; a pumpkin is included in the admission price. On Saturdays and Sundays, children can go for unlimited rides on the barrel train for an extra $3.

For info: Call (843) 726-5527 or go to www.facebook.com/holidayfarmssc

Notes: The farm offers wagon rides, a barnyard zoo, a jump pad and a playground. Call for information about group rates, birthday parties and company picnics.

MADRAC FARMS PUMPKIN PATCH

Where: 580 Ralph Rahn Road in Rincon, Georgia

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; last ticket sold an hour before closing.

Cost: $5 per person; ages 2 and under admitted free; pumpkins are not included in the price of admission.

For info: Call or text (912) 704-7651 or go to www.madracfarms.com

Notes: Attractions are designed for ages 3-10. Some of the usual features are closed because of COVID-19, but you can still feed the farm animals, go down the big slide in a potato sack and go through the 3.5-acre corn maze. Wear comfortable, closed-toed shoes.

PUMPKIN PATCH DRIVE-THRU ON HILTON HEAD

Where: Shelter Cove Towne Centre at 39 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23

Cost: Free

For info: Go to https://events.islandreccenter.org.

Notes: Halloween goody bags with toys and candy will be handed out to children as families roll by in their cars.

Know of an event open to the public that’s not included in this roundup? Email newsroom@islandpacket.com.