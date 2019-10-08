Speakers at Hilton Head’s next TEDx talks: accomplished women who inspire, entertain

TEDxHiltonHeadWomen, a day of speeches by inspiring, nationally known and up-and-coming women, is holding its second event on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The theme is “Bold + Brilliant – Without Apology,” and leading the list of speakers is Fran Capo, known as the world’s fastest-talking woman, at 603.32 words per minute, according to an event announcement. Capo, a comedienne, actress, author and adventurer, will present “How to Have a World Record Mindset to Accomplish Anything You Want in Life.”

The event is 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbour Town Clubhouse at the Sea Pines Resort, 7 Lighthouse Lane on Hilton Head Island. Tickets, which include a light breakfast, full brunch and seats for all 16 TEDxHiltonHeadWomen presentations, are $72 and can be purchased at www.tedxhhiwomen.eventbrite.com.

Among the confirmed speakers and their presentations:

Anya Sarre, internationally known fashion, beauty and lifestyle expert: “Perception is not Always Reality”

Dr. Bahby Banks, founder and CEO of Pillar Consulting/founder ENVISIONEmpowermentExperience: “The Confidence Conundrum”

Erika Kramer, award-winning filmmaker and writer: “An Insult is an Opportunity”

Katie Girardi, owner of Core Pilates: “How to Pick Up a Watermelon”

Kweighbaye Kotee, founder and CEO of Bushwick Film Festival and a producer/writer/director: “Solving Gender Inequality”

Loren Brill, founder and CEO, Sweet Loren’s Inc.: “The Survivor in All of Us”

Lee-Anne Gilchrist, founding partner of International Junior Sports Academies and Bishops Gate Golf Academy: “How to Stop Screwing Up Our Kids”

Mel Savage, founder and CEO of The Career Reset: “The Secret to Career Happiness”

Melissa Wagner, physical therapist/life coach for introverts (Envision Coaching Services LLC): “In a Gentle Way, You Can Shake the World”

Michelle Meissen, founder and CEO of Palmetto Ocean Conservancy: “Beneath the Surface”

Rebeka Smyth, founder of EmotionalBitch.com: “Emotional Bitch: Let’s Talk About Emotions”

Victoria Baylor, international teacher/consultant/speaker/author: “Don’t be Defined by Your Title”

Whitaker Gannon, recent college graduate: “Autism/Stigmas”

Tiffany Briley, nature photographer, writer and owner of Charleston Photography Tours: “The ART of Entrepreneurship”

TEDx events bring the spirit of TED’s mission of “Ideas Worth Spreading” to local communities. They are intended to spark conversations in their own communities. This year’s TEDxHiltonHeadWomen theme is being held in conjunction with the national TEDWomen 2019 conference highlighting the ways in which 2019 is the year to be bold and brilliant - without apology. All TEDx talks are 18 minutes or less.

For more information about TEDxHiltonHeadWomen, and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/TEDxHHI or www.tedxhhiwomen.eventbrite.com.