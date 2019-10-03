Local Events
8 awesome haunted houses and ghost tours around Hilton Head and Beaufort this Halloween
It may still be warm enough for flip-flops in Beaufort County, but the calendar says its October and the air smells like pumpkin spice. That means ghosts and ghouls are just around the corner.
If you are the type who relishes a Halloween cemetery visit or a walk through a nightmare-inducing haunted house, read on — at your own risk, of course.
Ghost tours
Exchange Club Ghost Tours are a tradition in Beaufort and benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Association.
Carriage and walking tours are planned on Oct. 11-12, 18-20, 25-27 and 30. For information, visit capabeaufort.org/events/ghost-tours or call 843-524-4350. (There’s no guarantee there will be spots available if you just show up, so reservations are encouraged.)
Carriage tours leave every 15 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. from the parking lot at 1006 Bay St. Each tour lasts about 45 minutes. Tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-11.
Walking tours leave every 20 minutes starting at 7 p.m. from Cannon Park (across the street from 611 Bay St.). Each tour lasts about an hour. Tickets are $12 for all ages.
Ghosts & Myths of Hilton Head Island at the Zion Cemetery and Baynard Mausoleum will introduce visitors to ghosts and paranormal stories like the Blue Lady of Hilton Head through costumed storytellers. Tours are 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24-26, and start at the Outdoor Learning Center at 574 William Hilton Parkway.
Reservations are required. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those ages 10-16. Go to heritagelib.org or call 843-686-6560 or visit the Heritage Library website. It’s not recommended for children under 10 years old.
The Heritage Library also is hosting Haunted History Tales in the Zion Cemetery on Wednesday nights through October and into November. The times vary based on sunset times. Reservations are required, and tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 8-16. For more information, call 843-949-0144.
Want to walk (or run) through a traditional haunted house? Here are a few spine-chilling choices within a short drive of Beaufort County:
The Alee Shriners’ Terror Plantation Haunted House
Where: 100 Eisenberg Drive in Savannah
When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus Oct. 31.
Admission: $10 per person debit or credit; $20 VIP minimum wait time
For info: Call 912-355-2422 or 912-429-3059; email aleehauntedhouse@yahoo.com; or visit the Facebook page “Alee Haunted House - Terror Plantation”
Notes: In its 15th year; voted first place among the “must-see” haunted houses in Georgia at thescarefactor.com; fundraiser for Shriner’s Hospital for Children
Savannah Moose Lodge Haunted Forest
Where: 2202 Norwood Ave. in Savannah
When: 7:30 p.m. until. Open Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2
Admission: $10 per person
For info: Call 912-484-0786 or visit the Facebook page “Haunted Forest Moose Lodge #1550”
Notes: One of Georgia’s longest-running Halloween attractions is in its 22nd year; proceeds benefit the Children’s Hospital at Memorial
Wicked South Haunted Corn Maze
Where: Madrac Farms, 580 Ralph Rahn Road in Rincon
When: Starting at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31
Admission: $15 general admission with discounts on certain nights for students, teachers, military and first responders. Those under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
For info: Call 912-596-7639 or visit wickedsouthproductions.com
Notes: Staged by Wicked South Productions with professional quality settings and costumes
Boone Hall Fright Nights
Where: Entering 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, in your GPS will take you to a location across from the entrance gate.
When: 7:15 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:15 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays through Nov. 2
Admission: $30 ScreamPass for all three attractions; $45 VIP pass to reduce waiting time in lines; discount for military with ID; tickets for individual attractions — the undertaker, the playground and scary tales — are available at ticket booths for $15 each; not recommended for children under 12, and children under 6 will not be admitted
For info: boonehallfrightnights.com
Notes: There is not a corn maze associated with Fright Nights this year; the corn maze is a separate, daytime attraction with Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch; closed-toed footwear is highly recommended
The Undead Cemetery Haunt
Where: 140 Brittany Lane in Guyton
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31
Admission: Free, but visitors are asked to donate a non-perishable food item for an Effingham County charity
For info: Call 912-728-5915 or visit theundeadcemetery.webs.com
Notes: This private home is set up as a walk-through maze with eight different indoor scare zones, an outdoor cemetery and a front yard “to amuse all ages.”
Know of any haunted houses we should add to the list? Email Lisa Wilson at lwilson@islandpacket.com.
Comments