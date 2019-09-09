Computer club offers classes, technical help

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Hilton Head Island Computer Club is offering classes and workshops to help people better understand computer programs and apps for desktop computers, tablets and phones. Classes begin this week. September’s programs are listed on the club’s website, https://hhicc.org/calendar-events.

The club also has a resource center that provides members with free individual technical help on issues with Windows, Apple, Chromebook, voice assistants, wifi and more. Membership is $25 per year, $35 for a family.

To learn about membership, visit www.HHICC.org, call 843-842-4475 or drop by the club’s resource center at 70 Shelter Cove Lane, next to the Senior Center.

