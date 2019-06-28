See it while you can: Beaufort County’s Frank Lloyd Wright home won’t be open in 2020

Man behind ‘The Matrix’ & ‘Die Hard’ restored this famous Beaufort County plantation Hollywood producer Joel Silver, most well known for action films "The Matrix" and "Die Hard," purchased Frank Lloyd Wright’s Auldbrass Plantation in Beaufort County in 1987. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hollywood producer Joel Silver, most well known for action films "The Matrix" and "Die Hard," purchased Frank Lloyd Wright’s Auldbrass Plantation in Beaufort County in 1987.

A group that organizes pilgrimages to the only Frank Lloyd Wright home in South Carolina’s Lowcountry says it won’t offer any tours at all in 2020.

Auldbrass Plantation, built by Wright in 1939 for Michigan industrialist C. Leigh Stevens, is located just outside Yemassee in the northern reaches of Beaufort County.

Visitors come from all over the world for the event that has, for the past several years, been a fundraiser for the Beaufort County Open Land Trust.

Tickets are still available for this year’s tour weekend, set for Nov. 1 and 2, said a news release from Beaufort-based event planner Ashley Rhodes. They are $175 per person.

About 500 tickets are being sold for each day.

The tours are primarily self-guided, but small groups will be ushered through the inside of the home. Ticket-holders may tour the inside of the home once, either in the morning or the afternoon. The gates will close at 6 p.m.





Tickets are available through eventbrite.com by searching Auldbrass Tours 2019 or following the link on the Open County Land Trust’s website.

About Auldbrass

The property was bought by movie producer Joel Silver in 1987 and restored during the past three decades.

The 4,000-acre property on the Combahee River, is “one of the largest and most complex residential projects Wright ever undertook,” according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Architectural Digest has featured Auldbrass, explaining that Wright worked on the home for nearly 20 years until his death in 1959.





Buildings on the property include a main house, caretaker’s house, kennels and stables.

There will be no food or beverages available on the site, Rhodes previously told The Island Packet. Parking will be along the street, and golf cart shuttles will bring visitors to the home.

Photos of the inside of the home are not allowed because it is a private residence containing Silver’s personal belongings.