Tybee Island’s Orange Crush party canceled Saturday morning, police say. Here’s why

FILE: A view of a portion of the beach on Tybee Island.

The promoter of Orange Crush was arrested by Tybee police and therefore this weekend’s events are canceled, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Orange Crush is an annual party that happens on the island. Despite being an unpermitted event, it tends to bring in large crowds. Its website says more than 100,000 people “flood the beach.”

The Tybee Island Police Department arrested George “Mikey” Turner, 26, on a felony charge and “city ordinance violations pertaining to promoting an unpermitted event,” the Facebook post said

Turner was booked into the Chatham County Jail just after 11 p.m. on Friday, according to the jail log.

He faces charges of second-degree criminal damage to property; giving a false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; and maintaining a disorderly house, the booking says. His bond was set at $2,400.

As a result of Turner’s arrest, all events “associated” with him are canceled, the post said.

The department’s post had more than 1,000 shares and 780 comments by 9:15 a.m. Saturday, the day of the main event. The big party was scheduled to begin at noon, according to an eventbrite page selling tickets.

The past two years, the City of Tybee voted to restrict alcohol on the island the weekend the Orange Crush beach parties took place, according to previous reporting.

The Tybee Wine Festival is also this weekend.