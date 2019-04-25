Local Events
What you need to know to see the Blue Angels this weekend in Beaufort
It’s air show weekend Saturday and Sunday at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
Around 100,000 visitors are expected over the course of the event, according to the air show’s website.
Gates open at 9 a.m. each day, with an opening ceremony each day at 11:30 a.m.
Admission to the show is free and tickets are not required unless you want to pay for special reserved seats that offer access to private restroom facilities and food. Those tickets are available online.
Here’s what you need to know if you plan to attend:
When do the Blue Angels fly?
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to take to the sky in their blue and gold F-18 fighter jets at 4 p.m. each day.
Others on the schedule throughout each day:
- U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos parachute demonstration team
- AV-8 demo
- Jelly Belly comedy act
- Stephen Covington in his modified Pitts S2S
- Scott Yoak and his restored P-51 Mustang
- Jim Tobul and his F4-U Corsair
- Geico Skytypers
- Rob Holland, an eight-time U.S. aerobatic champion
- F-22 Raptor demo
- Gary Ward and his MX-2
- Julie Clark and her T-34 Mentor
- Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Truck
- Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration
- F-35B Lightning II demo
- Matt Chapman, acrobatic pilot
Where do I park?
Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis at MCAS Beaufort. Most vehicles will enter using Gate 3 or Gate 5 on U.S. 21; VIP parking pass holders and those needing handicap parking will enter the main gate.
Traffic signs and law enforcement personnel will be directing traffic to the appropriate gate.
Additional parking will be available on Shanklin Road.
What can I bring?
Comfortable footwear and hearing protection — especially for small children — are recommended.
Here’s are items that are allowed: Cell phones; portable televisions and radios; small purses and baby bags; cameras and camera bags; folding chairs; blankets; small umbrellas and small strollers
Here’s are items that are not allowed: Weapons; outside food or drinks; pets other than service animals; glass containers; large umbrellas, sunshades or tents; tripods; drones; ice chests or coolers (unless needed for medical items or infant formula); bicycles, roller skates, skateboards or scooters; wagons or carts.
What if it rains?
The show will go on rain or shine, according to the show’s website. Performers will be grounded if there is lightning within 5 miles.
Where can I find more info?
Visit the air show’s website at www.beaufortairshow.com or find the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/beaufortairshow.
