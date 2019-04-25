What you need to know to see the Blue Angels this weekend in Beaufort

Feel the need for speed? Here’s a unique view from the belly of a Blue Angel The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Air Show 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Air Show 2018.

It’s air show weekend Saturday and Sunday at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

Around 100,000 visitors are expected over the course of the event, according to the air show’s website.

Gates open at 9 a.m. each day, with an opening ceremony each day at 11:30 a.m.

Admission to the show is free and tickets are not required unless you want to pay for special reserved seats that offer access to private restroom facilities and food. Those tickets are available online.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to attend:

The Blue Angels will perform at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. U.S. Navy Blue Angels

When do the Blue Angels fly?

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to take to the sky in their blue and gold F-18 fighter jets at 4 p.m. each day.

Others on the schedule throughout each day:

U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos parachute demonstration team

AV-8 demo

Jelly Belly comedy act

Stephen Covington in his modified Pitts S2S

Scott Yoak and his restored P-51 Mustang

Jim Tobul and his F4-U Corsair

Geico Skytypers

Rob Holland, an eight-time U.S. aerobatic champion

F-22 Raptor demo

Gary Ward and his MX-2

Julie Clark and her T-34 Mentor

Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Truck

Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration

F-35B Lightning II demo

Matt Chapman, acrobatic pilot

Where do I park?

Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis at MCAS Beaufort. Most vehicles will enter using Gate 3 or Gate 5 on U.S. 21; VIP parking pass holders and those needing handicap parking will enter the main gate.

Traffic signs and law enforcement personnel will be directing traffic to the appropriate gate.

Additional parking will be available on Shanklin Road.

The GEICO Skytypers are a vintage airshow performance squadron. They’ll be part of the MCAS Beaufort Air Show this weekend. Nick HalSeth PulseVisuals.com

What can I bring?

Comfortable footwear and hearing protection — especially for small children — are recommended.

Here’s are items that are allowed: Cell phones; portable televisions and radios; small purses and baby bags; cameras and camera bags; folding chairs; blankets; small umbrellas and small strollers

Here’s are items that are not allowed: Weapons; outside food or drinks; pets other than service animals; glass containers; large umbrellas, sunshades or tents; tripods; drones; ice chests or coolers (unless needed for medical items or infant formula); bicycles, roller skates, skateboards or scooters; wagons or carts.

Rob Holland, an eight-time U.S. aerobatic champion, will be in Beaufort this weekend for the MCAS Beaufort Air Show. Stefan Seville

What if it rains?

The show will go on rain or shine, according to the show’s website. Performers will be grounded if there is lightning within 5 miles.

Where can I find more info?

Visit the air show’s website at www.beaufortairshow.com or find the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/beaufortairshow.