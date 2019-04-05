Black Jacket Symphony to perform Journey’s greatest hits in Beaufort concert

Black Jacket Symphony will perform the music of Journey at USCB’s Center for the Arts in Beaufort. Submitted

The Black Jacket Symphony will celebrate the band Journey with a concert Friday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at USCB’s Center for the Arts.

Over the past 10 years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 35 classic rock albums.

Its upcoming performance is separated into two sets. The first set features Journey’s “Escape” album, while the second focuses on the band’s other hits.

For more information, call the CFA box-office at 843-521-4145 or visit uscbcenterforthearts.com.

If You Go

What: Black Jacket Symphony performs Journey’s Escape Album and Greatest Hits

When: Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $35, seniors/military $30 and students $15