Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra presents tribute to great Italian composers

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra presents Viva Italiano!, an evening of the greatest Italian composers.
The audience will hear Verdi’s “Nabbuco,” his first great opera that made him a national figure; composer Rossini’s “La gaza ladra,” his first success to great acclaim; and Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” one of the most frequently performed of all operas. The evening’s finale is Respighi’s “Pines of Rome,” his tribute to scenes around his country’s capital.
The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Georgia Southern University-Armstrong Chorale will sing.
Concerts will be held on Sunday, March 31, at 5 p.m. and Monday, April 1, at 8 p.m. at Hilton Head’s First Presbyterian Church.
A reception for the performers, orchestra and audience will follow Monday’s concert in the church’s Gathering Space.
Concert tickets are $30, $45 and $55. Reduced matinee prices are available for children with their accompanying parent. For tickets and information, go to hhso.org or call 843-842-2055.
