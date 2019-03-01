12 awesome things you must do around Hilton Head and Bluffton this March

Ah, spring has sprung in the Lowcountry.
Well, not officially — but the weather is warming up, the azaleas are popping out, the days are getting longer, the grass is getting greener and, well, the pollen is pretty much everywhere.
On top of all that, the Lowcountry social calendar is filling up.
With the awesome festivals, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and endless outdoor activities, March is looking pretty epic this year.
Here’s your full list of fun for this month from Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head and everywhere in between.
Eat up at an oyster roast
Though you can safely eat oysters year round in the Lowcountry, March is generally the last month for oyster roasts. Here are a couple events to get your shuckin’ and slurpin’ in before the season ends:
- All You Can Eat Oyster Roast March 2 at Bluffton Eagles Baseball Field
- Old Fashioned Oyster Roast March 2 at Gullah Museum of Hilton Head
- Page Island Oyster Roast March 3
- The Beaufort Charities Oyster Roast March 2
Learn to fish and crab FOR FREE every Saturday
March is the perfect time of the year to sit on a dock, cast a line, and soak up the day. At this free event, Mr. Ben Green and a group of volunteers will teach you cast net throwing and other Gullah fishing skills at the Rowing and Sailing Center off Squire Pope Road (check the link above for specifics) .
Give a little bit for kids with cancer at the St. Baldrick’s FundraiserMarch 8
Poseidon will host the St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser for The Henry Cermak Fund for Pediatric Cancer Research March 8 from 6 to 10 p.m.. Terry and Cynthia Cermak started the event in honor of their son Henry, who died from brain cancer. A team of barbers will shave men, women and children’s heads, all for a good cause. All money raised by this fund goes directly to research seeking cures for children’s cancer.
Attend an awesome event at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
The Arts Center has several awesome events this March. Check out:
- Bourbon Ball March 23
- Blithe Spirit - through March 3
- The Youth Arts Fest March 9
- ISCA’s Rising Stars March 9
Dance, eat and celebrate at the 19th Annual Low Country Pow Wow and Cultural Festival March 9-10
This 2-day festival at the Milestone Landing in Hardeeville celebrates Native American culture with dancers, food, crafts, and fun for the whole family.
Drink up at the Hilton Head Wine and Food Festival March 11-17
This event is a wine lover’s paradise with two days of sipping, strolling, wine, more wine and a little dining, too. Saturday’s public tasting offers more than 250 wines, a waiter’s race, a bartender challenge and a silent auction. There is nothing like sipping fine wine in Harbour Town — one of Hilton Head’s most beautiful areas.
Go big at Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day March 15-16
One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the country is just a short drive — or boat ride — from Hilton Head and Bluffton. More than 500,000 people will invade Savannah for the four-day Irish event with green beer, live music and shenanigans. Don’t miss the parade, one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the nation, through the historic district on March 16.
Get your green on at the Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 17
The island will be going green on March 17 (actually St. Patrick’s Day this year) for the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade. A crowd — estimated at 25,000 in past years — lines Pope Avenue for this festive community event of parades, live music and parties. Plus, the Parade Marshall will be the Island Packet’s David Lauderdale.
This is definitely among Hilton Head’s biggest and best holiday celebration. It seems like the whole island packs the south end for the festivities.
Bonus: Don’t Forget Beaufort’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Beaufort Town Center March 16!
Soak up spring at a daffodil farm.
Daffodils are already blooming here in the Lowcountry. Make a trip to U Pick Daffodils and make the spring season a little brighter.
Hilton Head Island Wingfest March 23
Hilton Head Island Wingfest kicks off Friday, March 22 with a laser show in Shelter Cove Community Park. The event takes place March 23. Chow down on sweet, spicy and tangy chicken wings from more than 12 local restaurants as they compete for the 2019 Best Wing of Hilton Head. There will be a wing-eating contest, live music, kids activities and TVs so you won’t have to miss March Madness.
Venture to Beaufort to see the Nao Santa Maria March 29
See a stunning replica of the Nao Santa Maria, one of the most famous ships in the word that was captained by Christopher Columbus. The ship will be docked at the Beaufort Waterfront Park March 29 through April 7. Visits will include guided tours and an interactive experience with the crew.
Sip for a cause on March 29
Sip on delicious wines and check out an awesome silent auction at this Zonta Club of Hilton Head charity event held at Shipyard Beach Club 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 28.
