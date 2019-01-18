Hilton Head beach walk event raises funds to fight opioid addiction

A Beach Walk for Recovery, an event in memory of Ricky Stewart Jr., will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, from 1-3 p.m. starting at the Beach House/Tiki Hut on Hilton Head.
Registration begins at noon, and the cost is $15.
Proceeds will go to Any Length Recovery Community and Amber’s House.
The event was set up by Stewart’s sister, Vanessa, in honor of her brother, who overdosed in June of 2016.
This will be the event’s third year. An after-party will be held from 3-6 p.m.
For more information, contact Vanessa Stewart at 517-902-5508.
