10 awesome things you MUST do in January around Hilton Head and Bluffton

If you think January is a boring month around Hilton Head and Bluffton, think again.
January might be referred to as “the Monday of months” to many, but make no mistake, there is plenty to do and see in the Lowcountry this time of the year.
Whether you’re looking to get a healthy starting this month or want to treat yourself to some delicious Lowcountry food and fun, there is an event for you that will make this month amazing.
Here’s a list of ten awesome things you and your family should check out this month.
Happy New Year, y’all.
Check out the Island Rec Center, fo’ free.
Thinking about joining a gym in 2019 but not ready to commit? The newly renovated Island Rec Center is offering a full free week so visitors can use the gym, walking track, cardio and strength equipment as well as the studio fitness classes without cost through Jan. 14.
Celebrate the New Year, again.
Ring in 2019 for the second time at Skull Creek’s 8th Annual 2nd Chance New Year’s Eve w/ Cranford Hollow at 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at Skull Creek Dockside. There will be a midnight countdown, champagne toast, live music, and more.
If you miss this it and still want to get your live and local music fix for the month, be sure to check out Mary Elaine Jenkins with special guests J x Rose at Coligny Theatre Jan. 20.
Pig out on BOGO deals.
Buy-one-get-one deals are one of the best perks of the offseason on Hilton Head Island. Here are two digital BOGO books that your wallet will thank you for later. You’re welcome.
Chow down on some chowder on Jan. 12.
Who has the best chowder on Hilton Head? Eat some and decide for yourself while enjoying live music and kids entertainment at the 6th Annual Reilley’s Plaza Chowder Challenge 12-4 p.m. Jan. 12.
Shuck ‘em and slurp ‘em at an Oyster roast.
It’s the best time of the year to shuck and slurp our favorite shellfish. Here are a couple oyster roasts to attend this month:
- Jan. 12 Arthur E. Wiley American Legion Post 42 Oyster Roast at Jarvis Creek Park
- Jan. 19 Gullah Museum Of Hilton Head Island 10th Annual Gala + Oyster Roast at Spanish Wells Clubhouse.
- Jan. 26 Oyster Roast at Carolina Crab Company.
- Jan 26. Chatham Savannah Citizen Advocacy’s Oysters on the Bluff
- Every Sunday: Pop Til You Drop Oyster Roast at FISH
Celebrate and honor Martin Luther King.
The MLK Celebration Committee-Hilton Head will have a memorial march at Hilton Head High School at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21 (see full list of events above.
Have a ball....
The 2019 Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Ball Jan. 26
It’s the time of the year to dress up, step out and fly “Up, Up and Away” at this year’s chamber ball,
presented by the Savannah-Hilton Head Airport. It starts at 6:30 pm. Jan. 26 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort and Spa.
Celebrate at the first-ever Lowcountry MLK Black Excellence Ball on Jan. 19
The Bluffton and Hilton Head MLK Observance Committees are hosting the Lowcountry’s first-ever Black Excellence Ball to celebrate the “the triumphs and accomplishments of African American entrepreneurs, educators, musicians, artists, etc and their contributions to our communities.” The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Pinckney Hall.
Play in the snow (sort of) on Jan. 26.
The Island Rec Center Association will host Hilton Head Snow Day with fun for the whole family 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Shelter Cove Community Park.
Spice up your workout routine with a fun fitness event.
Kick those healthy New Years resolutions up a notch by signing up for something fun that’ll get you moving this January.
- Jan. 12 Resolution Run 5K & 10K on St. Helena Island
Jan 19. Daufuskie Island Marathon
- Jan. 19 Brew Yoga at Southern Barrell
- Jan 26: Stop Heroin Walk at the Tiki Hut
Lowcountry Bonus: Try out a Restaurant Week.
Plan a date night at one of Beaufort’s best eateries during Beaufort for Restaurant Week (see link for menus) Jan. 10-20 where you can explore special-priced menus.
And don’t forget Savannah Winter Restaurant Week from Jan. 25- Feb. 5.
