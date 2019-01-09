Local Events

10 awesome things you MUST do in January around Hilton Head and Bluffton

By Mandy Matney

January 09, 2019

Photo from the 2018 Bluffton-Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce Ball on Saturday night on the island.
Photo from the 2018 Bluffton-Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce Ball on Saturday night on the island. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
Photo from the 2018 Bluffton-Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce Ball on Saturday night on the island. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

If you think January is a boring month around Hilton Head and Bluffton, think again.

January might be referred to as “the Monday of months” to many, but make no mistake, there is plenty to do and see in the Lowcountry this time of the year.

Whether you’re looking to get a healthy starting this month or want to treat yourself to some delicious Lowcountry food and fun, there is an event for you that will make this month amazing.

Here’s a list of ten awesome things you and your family should check out this month.

Happy New Year, y’all.

Check out the Island Rec Center, fo’ free.

The Carmines Recreation Building will open at Hilton Head's Island Recreation Center on Jan. 7, 2019. Here's a sneak peek at the new gym — and how you can check it out for free.

Thinking about joining a gym in 2019 but not ready to commit? The newly renovated Island Rec Center is offering a full free week so visitors can use the gym, walking track, cardio and strength equipment as well as the studio fitness classes without cost through Jan. 14.

Celebrate the New Year, again.

cranford1.jpg

Ring in 2019 for the second time at Skull Creek’s 8th Annual 2nd Chance New Year’s Eve w/ Cranford Hollow at 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at Skull Creek Dockside. There will be a midnight countdown, champagne toast, live music, and more.

If you miss this it and still want to get your live and local music fix for the month, be sure to check out Mary Elaine Jenkins with special guests J x Rose at Coligny Theatre Jan. 20.

Pig out on BOGO deals.

BOGOOO.JPG

Buy-one-get-one deals are one of the best perks of the offseason on Hilton Head Island. Here are two digital BOGO books that your wallet will thank you for later. You’re welcome.

Chow down on some chowder on Jan. 12.

sdgsdgsdgsdgsdg.JPG

Who has the best chowder on Hilton Head? Eat some and decide for yourself while enjoying live music and kids entertainment at the 6th Annual Reilley’s Plaza Chowder Challenge 12-4 p.m. Jan. 12.

Shuck ‘em and slurp ‘em at an Oyster roast.

Larry Toomer, owner of the Bluffton Oyster Co., shares his tips for cooking the perfect steamed oyster during the Bluffton Oyster Roast in January 2018.

It’s the best time of the year to shuck and slurp our favorite shellfish. Here are a couple oyster roasts to attend this month:

Celebrate and honor Martin Luther King.

dfhdfhdfhdfhdfh.JPG

The MLK Celebration Committee-Hilton Head will have a memorial march at Hilton Head High School at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21 (see full list of events above.

Have a ball....

nwsCHAMBER0128dce27
Photo from the 2018 Bluffton-Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce Ball on Saturday night on the island.
Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

The 2019 Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Ball Jan. 26

It’s the time of the year to dress up, step out and fly “Up, Up and Away” at this year’s chamber ball,

presented by the Savannah-Hilton Head Airport. It starts at 6:30 pm. Jan. 26 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort and Spa.

Celebrate at the first-ever Lowcountry MLK Black Excellence Ball on Jan. 19

The Bluffton and Hilton Head MLK Observance Committees are hosting the Lowcountry’s first-ever Black Excellence Ball to celebrate the “the triumphs and accomplishments of African American entrepreneurs, educators, musicians, artists, etc and their contributions to our communities.” The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Pinckney Hall.

Play in the snow (sort of) on Jan. 26.

The Island Rec Center Association will host Hilton Head Snow Day with fun for the whole family 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Shelter Cove Community Park.

Spice up your workout routine with a fun fitness event.

ol0NB.So.9.jpg
Cindy Garcia, of Bluffton, works out her arms on the newly installed outdoor fitness equipment on Wednesday, May, 14 at Jarvis Creek Park on Hilton Head Island. The equipment was installed by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Leadership class as part of their group project. The class also installed similar equipment at Oscar J. Frazier Park in Bluffton so that both communities could benefit from the project.
Staff photo

Kick those healthy New Years resolutions up a notch by signing up for something fun that’ll get you moving this January.

Lowcountry Bonus: Try out a Restaurant Week.

Beaufort Restaurant Week.jpg
Submitted

Plan a date night at one of Beaufort’s best eateries during Beaufort for Restaurant Week (see link for menus) Jan. 10-20 where you can explore special-priced menus.

And don’t forget Savannah Winter Restaurant Week from Jan. 25- Feb. 5.

