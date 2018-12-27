Where to party on New Year’s Eve around Hilton Head and Bluffton

Goodbye, 2018! And hello, 2019!
There’s no shortage of events planned for those in the Beaufort County area looking for a place to celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of a new one.
Some of the gatherings are fancy and some are more laid-back, but all of them put the focus on having a good time leading up to midnight.
Here’s the lowdown on some parties planned on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton (plus a bonus if you don’t mind a drive to Savannah):
Hilton Head Island
New Year’s Eve Celebration at Harbour Town
6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Harbour Town in Sea Pines
A visitor pass to enter Sea Pines is $8 per vehicle.
Enjoy food, fun, entertainment and live music throughout Harbour Town, then count down the ball drop from the top of the lighthouse. There will be two drops: 7 p.m. and midnight.
For more information, call the Sea Pines Resort Recreation Department at 843-842-1979.
3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Bash at Poseidon
7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Rooftop Bar at Poseidon in Shelter Cove
General admission is $25, and reserved tables and VIP booths are available.
Event includes a fancy red carpet, party favors, champagne specials and music from the B-Town Playaz and DJ Kaos. Watch the countdown to the New Year and dance the night away.
For more information, call Poseidon at 843-341-3838 or go to therooftophhi.com.
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Beach House on South Forest Beach Drive
Tickets are $100, and accommodations packages are available.
Live music starts at 8 p.m. with Swampfire Allstars opening for Cranford Hollow. There will be an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a late-night slider bar. Must be 21 or older to attend.
For more information, call 844-201-6871.
Hilton Head Comedy Magic Cabaret
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the show at 8:15 p.m. at the Hilton Head Comedy Magic Cabaret in South Island Square, 843 William Hilton Parkway.
Tickets are $85, cash bar not included.
Reservations are required for this event featuring comedy, magic, door prizes and party favors. Appetizers, coffee and desserts, and champagne at midnight are included in the ticket price.
For more information, call 843-681-7757.
New Year’s Eve at Lucky Rooster
Normally closed on Mondays, the kitchen will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31, and the restaurant will stay open for a midnight toast. Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar is located at 841 William Hilton Parkway.
Guests can choose from dinner specials or the full regular menu. Stu Enscoe will play Motown, funk and jazz favorites from 6 to 10 p.m.
For reservations, call 843-681-3474 or go to luckyroosterhhi.com.
New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Omni
There will be a special four-course meal at HH Prime, located at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort on Ocean Lane. An after-party follows with live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a champagne toast and party favors at XO Sports & Spirits. Ages 21 and up after 8 p.m.
The meal is $85, and a $20 cover for the party is waived for those dining first.
For more information, call 843-341-8004.
Bluffton
New Year’s Eve Montage for Midnight
9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Montage Palmetto Bluff
Tickets are $100 per adult and $45 per child; packages including breakfast and accommodations are available.
Reservations are required for this event featuring dancing with the Heather Hayes Experience, an open bar, desserts, late-night snacks and a champagne toast at midnight.
A special Children’s Night Out — tickets are $70 per child — will feature magicians, music and movies from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
For reservations or more information, call 843-706-6565.
7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Old Town Dispensary on Calhoun Street
Celebrate the New Year at this event featuring Ember City and DJ Tanz.
For more information, call 843-837-1893 or go to otdbluffton.com.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Wild Wing Cafe, 1188 Fording Island Road
Live music with OCD plus free glow sticks and cocktail specials with a balloon drop and prizes at midnight.
For more information, call 843-837-9453 or go to wildwingcafe.com.
Savannah
Up the Cup New Year’s Eve Celebration
2 p.m. to 1 a.m. along the Savannah riverfront
This event includes live music, cornhole and beer pong tournaments, a countdown clock and fireworks at midnight over the river.
For more information, call the Savannah Riverfront Association at 912-234-0295 go to riverstreetsavannah.com.
Know of other parties going on in Beaufort County? Email lwilson@islandpacket.com.
