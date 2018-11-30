Bluffton’s Christmas Parade: Everything you need to know, from routes to parking

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit in Old Town Bluffton at the Bluffton Christmas Parade on Saturday.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will start at the corner of Bridge and Pritchard streets.
The Bluffton Police Department will begin closing roads at 8 a.m. Vehicles must be moved from the parade route before 7 a.m or they will be towed, according to a town release.
The closed streets include:
- Bridge Street
- Calhoun Street from Bridge Street to May River Road
- May River Road from Calhoun Street to Pin Oak Street
- Pin Oak Street from May River Road to 9th Avenue.
You won’t be able to park along the parade route, so avoid the streets listed above.
The parade will end at the intersection of Pin Oak Street and 8th Avenue.
