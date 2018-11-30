Don’t rain on our parade! Here are other holiday events in Beaufort Co. (just in case)

The holiday season is here, but so is a forecast that will bring rain showers to Beaufort County this weekend.
The weather isn’t dampening our holiday spirit in the area, though. The Bluffton Christmas Parade will happen rain or shine, according to a press release.
Holiday events such as Harbour Town Lights and Shelter Cove Towne’s Holiday Lights will also happen as planned.
That’s all good news for those who don’t care about getting a little wet while ringing in some holiday cheer. Here are some other holiday events that won’t involve getting damp.
Shop at the Holiday Boutique
The Society of Bluffton Artists will have its 6th Holiday Boutique event through Dec. 14.
You can buy holiday gifts and decorations, among other items created by local artists. Prices range from $15 to $350, according to a release.
You can stop by 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and then 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Go to a show
If you still want to get out of the house, there are a number of holiday movies, concerts and shows happening in the county (and even Savannah).
- Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra’s “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” — 5 p.m., Dec. 2
- Hilton Head Shore Notes “A Coastal Christmas” — 3:30 p.m., Dec. 1
- Savannah’s “A Christmas Tradition” — 8 p.m., all weekend
Watch the Championship game of a lifetime
Okay, you might get some negative points from Santa for celebrating sports over the holidays, but you really can’t celebrate the holidays without some college football
Football fans should know about the SEC Championship game between University of Alabama and University of Georgia.
The two SEC teams will battle it out to see who is truly the best in the conference, so this a game you don’t want to miss.
Sip hot cocoa and watch Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas and the Hallmark channel
There’s nothing wrong with sitting out of the outdoor holiday festivities with a nice hot beverage and marathon list of holiday movies.
Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family) and The Hallmark Channel will have plenty of holiday movie options this weekend.
Freeform’s 25 days of Christmas will start Saturday, Dec. 1.
Then, we all know The Hallmark Channel will have your classic holiday rom-com all weekend long — there’s even a few drinking games out there if you want to spice up your cocoa.
Beaufort County Forecast
Today
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s, except in the mid 60s near the coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s, except in the upper 50s near the coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday
Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s, except in the lower 70s near the coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
