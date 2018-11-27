GivingTuesday is today. Here are a few Beaufort Co. organizations that are participating

#GivingTuesday starts today.
The national holiday celebrates generosity and giving to those in need. If donations are made on Facebook, the social media company will match contributions up to $7 million in total.
There are a number of local organizations taking part in the holiday according to the official site.
Here are just a few you can donate to:
(Note: To see the full list, go to #GivingTuesday’s site. It allows you to search for an organization by name, region or type of work).
Bluffton Self Help
This organization provides resources and services for local families and senior residents who need food, clothing or financial assistance. On a day-to-day basis, the organization encourages people to provide hunger relief for the Bluffton area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
You can donate to the organization here.
Born to Read
This nonprofit organization promotes literacy for parents and kids in Beaufort County. The focus is to make sure kids read from an early age. Classes are held at local birthing centers.
You can donate to the organization here.
Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head
The club is a place where kids and teens can go after school to take part in a number of program to learn, make connections and prepare for a better future.
You can donate to the organization here.
Hopeful Horizons
The organization is a children’s advocacy, domestic violence and rape crisis center that provides safety for those who have survived violence and abuse.
You can donate to the organization here.
Rogue Rescue and Sanctuary
The shelter rescues abandoned or forgotten dogs in the Bluffton area. The organization’s goal is to find a home for every dog, no matter how long it has been at the sanctuary.
You can donate to the organization here.
The Sandbox
This organization provides a safe, fun place for kids to both learn and play in the Hilton Head area. It hosts a number of annual events, weekly and summer programs and partner with other non-profit organizations to promote education.
You can donate to the organization here.
You can also create your own fundraiser by going to a charity’s Facebook page and clicking the “create fundraiser button” at the top of the page.
