Lights, parades, songs and more: A 2018 guide to holidays events in the Lowcountry

It’s almost time to say “Jingle Bells” and let the holiday cheer ring. One way to do that is with the parades and holiday light shows across the Lowcountry.
Beaufort County might seem like the tropics for most of the year, but that doesn’t stop residents from making it feel like winter’s come to town.
Whether you’re staying in Beaufort County or heading out of town, there are plenty of events from now until Christmas Eve.
Here is a list of some of them:
Bluffton
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Nov. 14 through Dec. 14
You can take the holidays home with you thanks to artists from the Society of Bluffton Artists.
Town of Bluffton Tree Lighting Ceremony and Parade
When: Christmas Parade begins at 10 a.m.; tree lighting begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 30
Hilton Head
Holiday Lights at Shelter Cove Towne Centre
When: Nov. 19 through Dec. 31
Once again, Shelter Cove will have its annual light show for the holiday season.
When: Nov. 23 through Jan. 1
Christmas tree lighting will happen after Greg Russell’s concert at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 23. After you’ve run around shopping for Black Friday deals or are coming off a Thanksgiving food coma, go out to this Hilton Head event to celebrate the season.
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting & Holly Day Art Market
When: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Nov. 24
Get ready to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus welcome Christmas at Hilton Head’s Christmas tree lighting event. There will be enough carols, treats, crafts and holiday cheer for everyone.
Hilton Head Shore Notes “A Coastal Christmas”
When: 3:30 p.m., Dec. 1; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 9
You’ll have two chances to see the Hilton Head Shore Notes this year. The all-female chorus will have two concerts featuring classic Christmas tunes.
When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 7
This festival is perfect for families and has activities for kids ages 3-12, according to Shelter Cove Towne Centre.
You’ll be able to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus, of course, but there will also be a petting zoo, children’s parade, trampoline and rock wall.
“Christmas in the South” concert by the Hilton Head Choral Society
When: 8 p.m., Dec. 14
Listen to some beautiful holiday tunes at the Hilton Head Choral Society’s Christmas concert. You can buy tickets online or call 843-341-3818 to order.
Beaufort
Gullah Christmas with Dr. Marlena Smalls
When: 4 p.m., Nov. 25
Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers will perform at Sea Island Presbyterian Church for a Gullah Christmas concert. The event is free and open to the public.
Technical College of the Lowcountry’s “Sounds of the Season” Concert
When: 5:30 p.m., Nov. 29
The free concert will kick off with students, alumni, faculty and staff performing the college’s new Alma Mater, according to a press release. Holiday and Christmas classics will follow featuring local vocalists and musicians on the piano, bass, drums, saxophone and trumpet.
When: 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Dec. 2-8
You can do it all at this Beaufort traditional event. The Festival of Trees hosts multiple events, so you can spend the whole weekend or just a day or two in Beaufort. The events include:
- “Kids’ Snow Day”
- Celebration of Giving Gala
- 2nd Annual Gingerbread Run 5K
You can also view the Christmas trees Dec. 4 -6.
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 7
Like the name suggests, you can spend a night in Beaufort listening to carols, enjoying food and shopping to you drop. This is just one event during Beaufort’s Holiday Weekend, though, so don’t forget about the holiday boat and Christmas parade.
Light Up the Night Holiday Boat Parade
When: 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8 (You must register your boat to participate by Monday, Dec. 3)
When: 3 p.m., Dec. 9
The annual parade lets everyone in the community help bring some holiday spirit to the streets of downtown Beaufort. If you want to register for the parade, you have until Friday, Nov. 30; You can apply here.
Savannah
Savannah will again host the “Savannah Holly Days” events through the city. The list has endless possibilities of activities for you to enjoy.
Some of the events Include:
- “A Christmas Tradition:” The Savannah Theatre turns into a Winter Wonderland and offers a show that makes the audience laugh and enjoy the holiday fun, according to the event page. Tickets are $37 for adults and $18 for kids under 18. The show will run Nov. 22-Dec. 24
- Holiday Sights Tour: Experience historic Savannah’s holiday spirit by riding the Old Town Trolley Nov. 23-Dec. 24. This is a side of Savannah you won’t want to miss. Stops are made at the historic Isaiah Davenport House and Massie Heritage Center. Tickets are $28.50 for adults and $16 for kids ages 4-12.
- Savannah’s Tree Lighting: You can countdown to the holidays by traveling to Broughton and Bull Street at 6 p.m., on Nov. 23 and watch the tree lighting
- Boat Parade of Lights Cruise: Experience the holidays by not only watching 30 boats float down the Savannah River, but hop aboard one of them to get the full experience. Tickets are $56.95 for adults; $35.95 for kids ages 5-12; and free for kids four and younger. You can see the light display from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 24.
- Savannah’s Boat Parade of Lights: If you’re fine with viewing holiday lights from the sidelines, you can go to this boat parade for $10. Both the parade and a number of events — including a tree lighting ceremony by General Oglethorpe — will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Nov. 24.
- Jingle Bell Block Hop: Did you know Savannah claims to be the pace where the Christmas song “Jingle Bells” was written? That’s why the city created this block party to celebrate the classic song with live performances and dancing. The event is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 8
- Lights on for Tybee Celebration: Watch Tybee Island’s mayor light the city’s Christmas tree with the Tybee Arts Performing Society. The ceremony will happen from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Charleston
Holiday Festival of Lights on James Island
James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Dr., Charleston
When: Nov. 9 through Jan. 1
This Charleston “drive-thru” festival is in vits 29th year and you’ll find more than just beautiful lights. The festival also has its own Santa’s Village and Winter Wonderland where you can step out of the car and see a sculpture made of 50 tons of sand, a holiday train and Victorian carousel.
Tickets are charged per vehicle and you can pay $15 along with a donated canned good or pet food Monday through Thursday, or pay the full $20. Plan your holiday vacation knowing you can come here rain or shine.
When: 5 p.m., Dec. 8
Charleston’s parade of boats is hosted by America’s Boating Club Charleston. The display of boats off the Charleston Marina is beautiful, so you’ll definitely want to take a photo or two.
Holiday Parades around the city:
North Charleston: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 1
- City of Charleston: 2 p.m., Dec. 3
- Summerville: 2 p.m., Dec. 9
- Town of Mount Pleasant: 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9
See a holiday event not listed? E-mail bsaunders@islandpacket.com
