6 Veterans Day events to help Beaufort County honor all of those who served

By Briana Saunders

November 07, 2018 01:44 PM

This Veterans Day weekend, the nation will celebrate and honor those who served.

The Nov. 11 holiday commemorates the end of World War I and gives us time to thank our military members andtheir famillies.

Beaufort County will host a number of events to celebrate.

Bluffton

1. Bluffton Veterans Day Parade

When: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.

Where: Calhoun Street





2. Veterans Rock: A Day of Recognition

Come celebrate and honor veterans with some new music at this Bluffton-area event. The line-up for live music includes: GTA, Pretty Darn and LaBodega.

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 11

Where: Bluffton Oyster Factory Park

There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars.

By

Beaufort

3. Veterans Day Ceremony & Free Community Picnic Celebration

This annual Beaufort Veterans Day event will have a number of events.

  • Wreath Laying ceremony will in the Beaufort National Cemetary, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

  • Veterans Day ceremony will be at the Waterfront Park, Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Parris Island Marine Band’s Veterans Day Concert — Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Henry C Chambers Waterfront Park

4. Beaufort Veterans Day Parade

Watch Beaufort High School’s Marching Band perform for veterans in downtown Beaufort.

When 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 11

Where: Carteret Street

Scenes from the Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11, 2016, at Veterans Memorial Park at Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island. The Hilton Head Area Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America sponsored the Veterans Day Program with a special tribute to Korean War Veterans. The Keynote Speaker was Jessica Garfola Wright, Maj. Gen.,(ARNG-Ret), former Undersecretary of Defense.
Hilton Head

5. Hilton Head’s Annual Veterans Day Remembrance

American Legion Alexander Wattay Post 185, along with the Military Officer’s Association and the Hilton Head Island Council of the Navy League, will host this event that includes guest speaker U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer. Hilton Head Mayor David Bennett will also speak. The Hilton Head Shore Notes will perform.

When: 10:30 a.m., Nov. 12

Where: Shelter Cove Veterans Memorial Park

6. Lowcountry Community Concert Band’s “Thank You Veterans” concert

The Lowcountry Community Concert Band will host a free concert of patriotic songs including the “Star Spangled Banner,” “American the Beautiful,” and “American Overture for the Band.”

Where: May River High School

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13

Where will you celebrate Veterans Day? Let us know if we missed any events at bsaunders@islandpacket.com.

