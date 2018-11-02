Cars, planes takeover Hilton Head as Concours d’Elegance celebrates its 17th year this weekend

Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival is celebrating its 17th year this weekend.

After kicking off last weekend with racing in Savannah, the festival continues on Hilton Head Friday through Sunday at the Port Royal Golf Course on the island.





The events promise to show attendees all the classic cars — and even some planes — they can handle.

The Hilton Head events begin with the Flights & Fancy Aeroport Gala on Friday at the Hilton Head Island Airport General Aviation. Saturday events include the Car Club Showcase at the Port Royal Golf Club and Aero Expo at the Hilton Head Island Airport.

The festival will finish up the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday with 200 cars and motorcycles along the fairways of Port Royal Golf Club’s Planter’s Row Golf Course. One of the vehicles will win a “Best of Show” award chosen by 75 judges from across North America.

Other events will be happening throughout the weekend, such as registering for a chance to win a demo flight on an ICON A5. Information on the festival can be found online at its website: www.hhiconcours.com. Tickets can also be purchased in advance online or at the ticket gate.

Complimentary parking for those attending is available at the Hilton Head Island Public School Complex.