Polo for Charity event set at Bluffton’s Rose Hill Plantation on Oct. 28

The 25th Polo for Charity event, organized by the Rotary Club of Okatie, will take place Sunday, Oct. 28 at Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton.
Gates open at noon, and the match begins at 2 p.m.
This year’s primary beneficiary is the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes and the K9s for Warriors program. K9s For Warriors provides service canines to veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries as a result of military service.
The winning polo team will walk away with the 25th Anniversary Engel & Völkers Polo Cup.
Tickets are $25 at the gate on the day of the match or $20 per person in advance. Children under 12 are admitted free. Advance tickets are available are available at Engel & Völkers offices in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island; Markel’s and BB&T at the Bluffton and Hilton Head branches; and at Bluffton Pharmacy.
The event will feature a raffle of four prizes. Raffle tickets are $5 with a limited number of 800 tickets sold.
For more information, contact Barbara McFadden at 843-298-3055 or Juli Lester at 843-384-8010, email rotarypolo@hotmail.com or visit The Okatie Rotary Polo for Charity page on Facebook.
