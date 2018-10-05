7 awesome haunted houses and ghost tours around Hilton Head and Beaufort this October

Warning! This story is not for the faint-of-heart.
However, if you are the type who relishes a Halloween visit to ghostly grounds or a walk through a nightmare-inducing haunted house, read on — at your own risk, of course.
You don’t have to leave Beaufort County to find frightful fun, like legends of the “Blue Lady” who lives in the Harbour Town lighthouse and the mysterious light spotted on St. Helena Island.
Each October, the Exchange Club’s Ghost Tours are a tradition in Beaufort and benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Association.
Carriage and walking tours are planned on Oct. 12-13, 19-21, 26-28 and 30. For information, visit capabeaufort.org/events/ghost-tours or call 843-524-4678. (There’s no guarantee there will be spots available if you just show up, so reservations are encouraged.)
- Carriage tours leave every 15 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. from the parking lot at 1006 Bay St. Each tour lasts about 45 minutes. Tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-11.
- Walking tours leave every 20 minutes starting at 7 p.m. from Cannon Park (across the street from 611 Bay St.) Each tour lasts about an hour. Tickets are $12 for all ages.
On Hilton Head, the Heritage Library plans “Ghosts & Myths of Hilton Head Island” at the Zion Chapel of Ease Cemetery on William Hilton Parkway. Storytellers will “bring to life” Hilton Head figures from the 18th and 19th centuries at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27 and 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
Tickets are $15, and reservations are required by calling 843-686-6560 or visiting the Heritage Library website. It’s not recommended for children under 10 years old.
Want to walk (or run) through a traditional haunted house? Here are a few spine-chilling choices within a short drive of Beaufort County:
Warehouse of Horrors
Where: The Music Vault, 8082 Speedway Blvd. in Hardeeville
When: PG-13 Experience from 7-9 p.m. and Full-on Freak Show from 9-11:45 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays in October, plus Oct. 29 through Nov. 3
Admission: $30-$40 general admission, depending on the night; $50-$65 VIP ticket to skip the line; add $5 to shoot paintballs at zombies. Discounts available for tickets sold at the gate for active-duty military and college students on Thursdays and Sundays.
For info: Call 904-392-8930, visit warehouseofhorrors.com or the Facebook page “Warehouse of Horrors”
Notes: From the creative minds behind Warehouse 31 Unleashed — voted Jacksonville’s Best Haunted House; includes three separate haunts plus a zombie paintball range
The Alee Shriners’ Terror Plantation Haunted House
Where: 100 Eisenberg Drive in Savannah
When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus Oct. 31.
Admission: $10 per person
For info: Call 912-355-2422 or 912-429-3059; email aleehauntedhouse@yahoo.com; or visit the Facebook page “Alee Haunted House - Terror Plantation”
Notes: Voted third place among the “must-see” haunted houses in Georgia at thescarefactor.com; fundraiser for Shriner’s Hospital for Children
Savannah Moose Lodge Haunted Forest
Where: 2202 Norwood Ave. in Savannah
When: 7:30 p.m. until Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus Oct. 31
Admission: $10 per person
For info: Call 912-354-9043 or visit the Facebook page “Haunted Forest Moose Lodge #1550”
Notes: One of Georgia’s longest-running Halloween attractions is in its 21st year; in thescarefactor.com’s top 10 “must-see” haunted houses in Georgia; proceeds benefit the Children’s Hospital at Memorial
Ghosts of Grayson Haunted Ballpark
Where: Grayson Stadium, 401 E. Victory Drive in Savannah
When: Oct. 25-31
Admission: $40 VIP ticket and $20 general admission
For info: Call 912-712-2482 or visit thesavannahbananas.com/ghostsofgrayson
Notes: Presented with Wicked South Productions
Boone Hall Fright Nights
Where: Entering 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, in your GPS will take you to a location across from the entrance gate.
When: 7:15 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays in October and 7:15 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and Oct. 29-31
Admission: $33 ScreamPass for all four attractions; $45 VIP pass to reduce waiting time in lines; discount for military with ID
For info: boonehallfrightnights.com
Notes: Tickets for individual attractions — the farmhouse, the clearing, the corn, the woods — are available at ticket booths; not recommended for children under 12
Know of any haunted houses we should add to the list? Email Lisa Wilson at lwilson@islandpacket.com.
