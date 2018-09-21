Fall arrives in the Lowcountry Saturday. Where to go to get into the spirit of the season

Fall officially starts tSaturday, but that might be hard to tell, given South Carolina’s humidity and high temperatures.
Thankfully, the Palmetto State still has a few spots to pick apples, explore corn mazes and pick pumpkins — even all the way down in the tropical Lowcountry. Here are some the the places you can get into an autumnal mood.
Apple Orchards
Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill
You don’t just pick apples and go home at this orchard. You get to experience apples in their multiple forms: apple cider, apple pie, donuts, apple butter barbecue sauce and even apple slushies.
Where: 1860 Black Hwy, York, SC
This family farm lets you pick apples from red delicious to Granny Smith. So if you’re picky about your apples, you won’t run out of options here.
As you have your picnic and maybe sip some cider, you can stare out at the Blue Ridge Mountains and make new memories of the fall season.
Where: 1011 Chattooga Ridge Rd., Mountain Rest, SC
You can pick apples $1 per pound. The farm has special where if you need enough apples to feed your Nana, Papa and kids, you can get a bushel of red delicious apples for $20.
Arguably the best part of the farm is that you can take a tour and enjoy the view of the mountains.
Where: 454 Damascus Church Rd., Long Creek, SC
Hayrides, corn mazes & pumpkin patches
The Great Pumpkin Patch at Holiday Farms
You can even set up your own picnic after you and the kids have finished picking the pumpkins you’ll carve for Halloween. You can also see farm animals at the Holiday Farms Barnyard Zoo.
Where: 10884 Grays Hwy, Ridgeland, SC
When: Oct. 4-31, the farm will also be open Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $12 admission, $3 per child (Included for all activities)
Dempsey’s Farm gives friends and family the perfect no fuss or frills way to pick the perfect pumpkin and head home to carve your scariest design
Where: 1576 Sea Island Pkwy, St. Helena Island
Cost: $.45 per pound
Due to hot weather, Dempsey’s didn’t have pumpkins growing on their vines as of Sept. 21. Check their Facebook page for updates.
The farm features live music and line dancing. The farm also holds special events that include pie eating contests and dog costume contests. The farm also features a corn maze, hayride, and, when it’s closer to Halloween, one of the spookiest attractions in the Upstate: Harvest of Horror.
Where: 1515 Denver Rd., Anderson, SC
When:
- Farm — Sept. 28 through Nov. 4; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday
- Harvest of Horror — Fri. & Sat. 7 p.m. to midnight; Sunday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person, kids under 3 free (pumpkin and concessions aren’t included); Pumpkin prices vary
This farm is perfect both for your little ones and for the big kids. Boone Hall Farm not only has an amazing pumpkin patch that includes a hayride, corn maze and other fun attractions. It also has one of the scariest haunted attractions in Charleston County.
Boone Hall Farms’ Fright Night has four different attractions (you can pay individual tickets for one attraction or buy a pass for all four for $33).
Where: 2521 N Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC
When: Sept. 28-Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $10 Monday through Thursday, $12 Friday through Sunday; Kids under 2, free
