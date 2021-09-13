An old Port Royal warehouse will become a manger for Christmas. Here’s what’s planned

Over three days in December, an abandoned warehouse with views of Battery Creek in Port Royal will be reborn as a Christmas village and concert venue, all for a good cause.

There’s a lot of work to do for this first-time Christmas Show, and planning already is in the works for what Greg Shelton says won’t be your typical holiday get-together with songs and an appearance by Santa.

Shelton, of Port Royal, a board member on the Beaufort County Economic Development Corp., is one of the organizers of what’s being dubbed “Music from the Manger.” It’s Dec . 10-12.

The run-down warehouse will be converted into a manger and a concert hall in cooperation with Grey Ghost Properties, LLC. Grey Ghost, which owns the building, is redeveloping land facing Battery Creek.

This warehouse will be turned into a manger, concert venue and holiday village for a three-day Christmas event in Port Royal in December. Marines from Parris Island will assist in cleaning it up. Karl Puckett

Like the real manger, it won’t be glitzy, Shelton says of the location.

“It wasn’t a big Marriott somewhere,” Shelton says. “It was rustic. It was out in the open. That’s what we’re building into the theme of Music from the Manger.”

Organizers have enlisted volunteers with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island to help clean up the building to get it ready to shine come Christmastime, Shelton said.

The show will open Friday, Dec. 10, with a Christmas village and vendors.

On Saturday, recording artist Liz Jane will perform. Jane is a Port Royal resident who is finishing a Christmas CD called “The Thrill of Hope” that will be available for sale after Nov. 1. “They are phenomenal,” said Shelton, who has heard a few songs from the CD.

The warehouse has large loading doors in the back, facing the water. One of those openings will become a stage, giving the setting an beautiful backdrop, Shelton says.

Local churches will also be asked to share choir members for a choir that also will perform.

On Sunday, an acoustic concert is scheduled.

Shelton is expecting the charity event to attract hundreds of visitors. Proceeds will be donated to the Child Abuse Prevention Association.

Jim Bachety of the Port Royal Music Academy came up with the idea of a charity concert, Shelton said. Shelton then talked to Grey Ghost about hosting it in the “good half” of the vacant building, which is behind the ZenDen on Paris Avenue.

By December, Safe Harbor Marinas may own the property. It is in talks with Grey Ghost about purchasing the land and the redevelopment project. What better way to introduce Safe Harbor and the community, says Shelton, who would like Music from the Manger to become an annual event.

“Sounds really cool,” Town Councilman Kevin Phillips said.