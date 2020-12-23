Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Where to recycle your Christmas tree on Hilton Head (and how to get the free mulch!)

Once you take down your Christmas tree, what do you do with it?

On Hilton Head Island, you can drop off the tree for recycling once you’re done celebrating. The town is calling the program the “Grinding of the Greens.”

Starting Dec. 26, you can bring your undecorated tree to the Coligny Beach parking lot on the South Forest Beach side or the Old Gullah Flea Market at Chamberlin Drive for it to be ground into mulch.

The program runs until Jan. 15.

Jones Brothers Tree Service will provide the grinding service.

Free mulch from the Christmas trees will be available for pick up at the two designated sites after Jan. 4.

Mulch will be available until Jan. 30 as supplies last.

Grinding and recycling Christmas trees is a safe alternative to keeping the tree up into January as it dries out.

Dry Christmas trees are at greater risk for fires.

Between 2014 and 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year. These fires caused an average of two deaths, 14 injuries and $10 million in direct property damage annually, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

By recycling an evergreen before it dries out, you can reduce the risk for home fires.

