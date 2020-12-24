Hilton Head Island barkeep shares his annual Lowcountry Christmas poem

Cover of “Island and Sea, Christmas and Me: A Collection of Hilton Head Poems” by Chris Wagner.

Once again, Hilton Head Islander Chris Wagner has outdone himself with his yearly Christmas poem.

While some poets may be daunted at trying to offer positivity in a year full of loss and sorrow due to wildfires, unemployment and the coronavirus pandemic, Wagner reminds us all to be the best citizens, friends and family members we can.

The Island Packet printed his “best fishes” Christmas poems for many years. Last year heput them together in a book, “Island and Sea, Christmas and Me: A Collection of Hilton Head Poems,” with artwork and design by Mary Trostle Design.

It all started when the longtime bartender at the Crazy Crab restaurant in Harbour Town decided to send his friends something more personal than a Christmas card.

“For the first few years I merely wrote new lyrics to the traditional songs for Christmas for my fishing buddies,” he wrote last year. “Later the works focused on other issues that I thought important or entertaining.

“Many of the words and ideas I have written have come from books I have read, greeting cards I have browsed through or jokes I have heard in my 30-plus years of bartending,” he said.

Following is Wagner’s 2020 Christmas poem:

A Christmas Wish

Two Thousand Twenty

Was a very tough year

With not too much joy

And not too much cheer.

Pandemics, infernos

Race riots and floods

Loss of our loved ones,

And loss of much blood.

. . .

It’s time to reflect on

What needs to be solved.

So the problems around us

Don’t further evolve.

So here is an outline

To live each day

To help change our world

In powerful ways.

. . .

Try to be good

Be honest, be kind.

Try to improve

Your body and mind.

Always be polite

And show that you’re grateful.

Show pity and share

Be loving, not hateful.

. . .

Do your best to work hard

Forgive and forget

Be kind to all people

To animals and pets.

Conserve and recycle

Protect our world

Remember our children,

Let them live reassured.

. . .

Be happy and laugh

Be fair and show grace

Say a prayer for all mankind

Regardless of race.

Aid the sick and needy

And help heal their pain.

Let’s make our America

Grateful again.

. . .

So here is my wish

For the holiday season.

Do some good every day

Whatever your reason.

Make a small difference

To the whole human race

And make our country

A much better place.