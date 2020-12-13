Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Beaufort, Jasper orgs team up to take holiday toy donations. Here’s how to give

Beaufort and Jasper County organizations are partnering to help every family feel the joy of the holidays.

United Way of the Lowcountry is working with Toys for Tots, Agape Family Life Center, Antioch Educational Center, Bluffton Self Help, Deep Well Project, Love House Ministries, and The Salvation Army this year for Operation Holiday Heroes.

The initiative is a collaboration to assure that every child and family in need has toys and food this December.

“Christmas is a magical time of year and we want every child in our community to wake up Christmas morning and experience that magic regardless of their financial situation,” said Chrystie Turner, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of the Lowcountry. “This year has been especially tough and we hope everyone will help us spread some holiday cheer to children in our community who need it the most.”

Due to the financial impact of COVID-19, the need this year is expected to be greater than ever before.

Many families who have donated toys to Operation Holiday Heroes in the past need assistance themselves this year, Turner said.

How to get involved with toy, food donation

Most Toys for Tots donation boxes ended collection on Saturday.

If you need assistance, you can register for Operation Holiday Heroes at one of the participating sites throughout Beaufort and Jasper Counties. The list of sites is available on the United Way website.

