5 Bluffton Christmas displays worth the drive ... and one you’ll have to find on the way

There’s a chill in the air, and neighborhoods across the Bluffton area are twinkling with holiday lights. The countdown is on for Christmas!
After the sun sets, pile into the car for a drive around town with family and friends, and don’t forget the Christmas music!
The only cost for making these holiday memories will be a little bit of gasoline.
Here are five spots in Bluffton you’ll want to be sure to see this season.
(Did we miss a must-see display? Send an email to lwilson@islandpacket.com and include a photo if you have one. Oh, and check out these Hilton Head locations in this separate article.)
Cypress Ridge
Let’s start the tour in Cypress Ridge, which is off S.C. 170. The home at 43 Neligh Lane will captivate you! The lights outline the home with careful precision, and the entire display is synchronized with music. A sign in the yard instructs visitors to tune their radios to the correct station to hear the music.
Arborwood
Next, head east and make a stop in Arborwood, located off Buckwalter Parkway. The home’s address is 9 Arbormeade Circle, but it’s so well-established that you just have to type “Arborwood Lights” into Google Maps, and you’ll find the right place. This yard is bursting at the seams with lighted displays in sync with Christmas tunes. Santa and his elf helpers are there, too.
Bluffton Park
Many Bluffton neighborhoods are decked out for Christmas, but the number of homes decorated in the Bluffton Park area make a visit there worth the drive. Pick any place to start and enjoy the surprise of seeing what’s around the next corner as you wind your way through the neighborhood.
Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church
The Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, located on Boundary Street in Old Town Bluffton, is a Lowcountry landmark, and its stained-glass windows are lovely. For the holiday, the church has outlined its buildings and church yard in elegant white and green lights. Bonus: Next door, Iglesia Torre Fuerte, located in the original Campbell Chapel built in 1853, also is trimmed in white lights. All together, it makes for a simply stunning display!
DuBois Park
While you are in Old Town, take a moment to drive around DuBois Park at the intersection of Boundary Street and Lawrence Street. Its centerpiece is a large Christmas tree decked in white lights and silver and red ornaments.
The Christmas Car
While you are out and about, keep your eyes open for Brandon Wooden and his Christmas car. The driver is determined to spread holiday cheer with his Ford Taurus covered in thousands of colorful lights, in spite of receiving a traffic ticket last year — and one so far this year — for improper lighting on his vehicle.
