Sun City Chorus and Concert Band concert kicks off the holiday season Nov. 29

November kicks off the holiday season and in Sun City, that means it’s time for the Sun City Chorus and Concert Band’s Holiday Concert.
The group’s 20th year offers the sounds of the season with its Holiday Encores from the 70-plus voice Chorus.
The first notes from “O Little Town” sets the tone. The first act belongs to traditional selections. “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth” are just a few of the holiday selections. Act II creates the mood of holiday fun and good cheer and includes “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.
The program is at 7 p.m. from Nov. 29-Dec. 1 in Magnolia Hall. The Dec. 2 matinee is at 2:30pm.
The Magnolia Hall box office is open from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For more information, call 843-227-4110 or email suncitytix@gmail.com
Comments