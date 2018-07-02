Hitting the highway for the July 4th holiday? Here's what to expect in South Carolina

Those planning to hit the road for the July 4th holiday can expect to feel a bit of pain at the pump.
Gas prices are projected to be their highest in four years in South Carolina, according to AAA. Drivers can expect to pay an average of $2.53 a gallon. Palmetto State driver can, however, take some comfort that that is the lowest price in the nation, AAA said.
Nationally, motorist can expect to pay about $2.86 a gallon
The average price for gasoline in Beaufort County is $2.57 as of Monday.
The group's Independence Day Travel Forecast defines the holiday period as Tuesday, July 3, through Sunday, July 8, anpredicts s a record number of travelers on the road: 39.7 million, despite the fact that the holiday falls mid week.
Tuesday is expected to be the worst travel day of the period in terms of traffic congestion. City drivers can expect an especially hard time. Drivers in Washington, D.C., for example, could see their time on the road stretched to twice its normal length should they choose to travel Tuesday.
The weather forecast for Tuesday is partly sunny with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to hit Beaufort County on Wednesday, July 4, with highs in the mid 80s.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, and temperatures, mostly in the 80s, are expected throughout the rest of the holiday period, the weather service said.
