6 best spots to see fireworks from Hilton Head to Beaufort (plus bonus display in Bluffton!)

Here in the Lowcountry, we take Independence Day seriously.
There are a ton of events this Wednesday to celebrate America in all the right ways around Beaufort County.
But when it comes to the fireworks displays, you’ll want to strategically position yourself for an optimal viewing situation where you’ll see several displays light up the sky in different directions.
Here’s six spots (with maps included!) to help you plan for an amazing Fourth of July.
Fireworks display: At dusk from Skull Creek.
Why it’s awesome: Grab a drink or dinner at one of the top seafood restaurants on Hilton Head and sit back and relax as fireworks light up the sky over the water. Don’t miss the live music with Souls Harbor Acoustic from 6 to 9 p.m.
You might be able to see: Shelter Cove’s display to the south and Parris Island’s display to the north.
Details: Be sure to park at Hudson’s or the Skull Creek parking lot a few hours before the event.
Fireworks: 9 p.m. over the Calibogue Sound
Why it’s awesome: Harbour Town will be lit — literally— and the lighthouse will be at its best.
Details: There is a $6 gate fee to enter the resort (unless you are a resident or guest staying on the resort), and a free shuttle service will be offered between Harbour Town and various parking lots in the Sea Pines Resort.
You might also see: Shelter Cove’s display to the north and Tybee displays to the southeast.
Fireworks: After Parris Island's display.
Why it’s awesome: The Port Royal Sands is one of the most popular, unique beaches in the Lowcountry, and its position just north of Parris Island and south of Beaufort makes for excellent Fourth of July views.
Details: This year you can park by the Dry Dock, which makes for a shorter beach walk. Don't forget to bring cash, as tickets for beer and wine are cash-only.
You might also see: Parris Island’s display before the show!
Hilton Head beaches -particuarly the South End
Fireworks: There’s no actual display on the beach, but it's a great spot on the island to see fireworks light up the Lowcountry sky.
Why it’s awesome: It's the beach on Fourth of July. What more could you ask for?
What you’ll see: Displays from Tybee Island to the south, Harbour Town to the east, and Shelter Cove to the north. You might even see Savannah fireworks displays if the sky is clear.
Details: There is a $6 gate fee to enter Sea Pines (unless you are a resident or guest staying on the resort).
Fireworks: Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina will set off fireworks at dusk from Broad Creek
Why it’s awesome: Shelter Cove won’t be messing around this Fourth of July and should be one of the best displays in the Lowcountry. Poseidon is Hilton Head’s only rooftop bar, which promises excellent views of the fireworks bursting over Broad Creek. You'll also get a great view of this display from any restaurant in Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina.
You might be able to see: From the rooftop bar, you might be able to see Harbour Town's display to the south and Skull Creek's display to the north.
Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. (ish) from the Marine Depot
Why it’s awesome: The Parris Island Independence Day celebration is free and open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. July 4. The event features a performance by the Marine Corps Recruit Depot band at 6:30 p.m.
You might also see: Port Royal's display to the north and Hilton Head displays to the south.
Details: Don't forget to bring your ID to get through the gate. Follow signs, and Marines will help guide you to parking.
Bonus - Bluffton fireworks June 30!
Bluffton businesses have joined forces to put on a Fourth of July fireworks display the weekend before the holiday in the May River area.
Double bonus!
For the ultimate Lowcountry Fourth of July, rent a kayak or boat (or book a charter boat), and see the fireworks from the Calibogue Sound, Port Royal Sound or Broad Creek. You won't be disappointed.
