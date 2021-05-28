Musician surprises Latitude Margaritaville with poolside concert. Take a guess which one

Residents of Hardeeville’s Latitude Margaritaville retirement community were treated to quite a surprise Thursday evening — a poolside concert performed by none other than the man who started it all, singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

According to Facebook posts, the “Come Monday” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer stopped by the 55-plus development that bears the name of his most famous song while boating from Florida to Charleston.

A video posted on his page showed him performing “Margaritaville” to a crowd of about a hundred people next to a man-made lagoon. The 1977 song has spawned an empire of resorts, retirement communities, restaurants, apparel and drink mixes that recall an island lifestyle.

According to his website, Buffett’s next scheduled tour event is a livestream in Solana Beach, Calif., on June 20. Buffett was scheduled to perform April 15 at the North Charleston Coliseum, but the concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.