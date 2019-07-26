Danny Glover is coming to Beaufort Co. this weekend. Here’s where you can see him

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Beaufort County residents will have the chance to meet and chat with a celebrity this weekend as actor Danny Glover visits the Lowcountry.

Glover — known for his roles in Lethal Weapon, Angels in the Outfield and The Color Purple — is touring the Lowcountry as a representative for the 2020 Bernie Sanders campaign, according to a campaign news release.

Glover will be at the Campbell Chapel AME Church at 25 Boundary Street in Bluffton for breakfast on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., along with S.C. Michael Rivers. The event is free and open to the public, and tickets are not required.

Food and drinks will be served and entrance is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

From there, Glover will head to the Family Worship Center at 2 Trask Parkway in Yemassee for a meet and greet, also free and open to everyone. Food and drinks will also be served at this event, and RSVPs are encouraged but tickets are not required.

Those interested in attending the events should RSVP at act.berniesanders.com.