Martha Stewart is visiting Savannah, y’all! Here’s where and when you can see her

Listen up y’all, a celebrity visitor is coming to Savannah soon.
Telfair Museums will host a special lecture and luncheon with the cooking, garden and home mogul Martha Stewart April 25.
Stewart and Kevin Sharkey, the executive vice president and executive director of design for the Martha Stewart Brand, will share their expertise and advice on flower growing, gathering and arranging, according to Telfair Museums calendar of events page.
The advice is taken from Stewart’s newest book “Martha’s Flowers: A Practical Guide to Growing, Gathering and Enjoying.”
The book includes photographs of flower displays within Stewart’s home. It also includes tips and tricks to make your flowers bloom for each season, according to the event release.
The luncheon will be held at Perry Lane Hotel at 12 p.m on 256 East Perry St. Then, the lecture will follow at the Savannah Theatre at 2:30 p.m. on 222 Bull St.
There are limited tickets for the luncheon at the hotel, though, so you’ll want to get your tickets ASAP.
Ticket prices are:
- $50: General Admission for the lecture
- $150: Luncheon and Reserved Seating for the lecture
- $200: Luncheon, Preferred Seating Lecture Ticket, a copy of “Martha’s Flowers,” and one free admission ticket to Telfair Museums
You can purchase tickets on Telfair Museum’s website.
