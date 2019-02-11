John Cusack fan? He is coming to Savannah for a movie screening

John Cusack is coming to Savannah for a ticketed screening of “Say Anything,” according to the Savannah Civic Center website.
A Q&A with the celebrity will be held following the film. VIP tickets will include a post-show photograph with the film’s star.
Ticket prices range from $49.75 to $69.75, per the website. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.
“Say Anything” was released in 1989. It was ranked by Entertainment Weekly as one of the greatest modern movie romances and ranked 11th on the publication’s list of 50 best high-school movies.
Cusack has visited Savannah in the past for the production of the 1997 film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” He starred as John Kelso in the movie based off the book.
A 2017 film “Blood Money” also started Cusack and was filmed, in part, in Savannah.
To purchase screening tickets, click here.
Ticket prices are subject to change, the center’s website says.
