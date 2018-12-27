Nominated for an Emmy, this Beaufort native is working on a new TV series

Editor’s note: We caught up with the most interesting people we wrote about in 2018. Learn what’s new with each this week.
Beaufort native and production designer Timmy O’Brien had a lot to be proud and thankful for this year.
O’Brien and his production and design team – Taylor Mosbey (art director) and Aimee Athnos (set decorator) – were nominated for an Emmy thanks to their beautiful attention-to-detail and creativity for their haunted house episode, Teddy Perkins, on the “Atlanta” television series.
The Emmy nomination was for outstanding production design for a narrative program.
While O’Brien and his team didn’t win the award, experiencing the Emmy ceremony “felt like a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said O’Brien.
Future plans for “Atlanta” are in a holding pattern right now, he said.
Filming was initially scheduled to resume this fall or winter, he said, but with more show dates added to Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino Tour and a reported foot injury pushing back and canceling a few shows, future filming is to be determined.
This doesn’t mean O’Brien’s finishing out the year – or starting next year – working hard in the TV and film industry.
He’s currently wrapping up work on the new BET TV series, “Boomerang,” based on the film of the same name written by Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.
