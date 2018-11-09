Ballerina Misty Copeland will be in Bluffton next week. Here’s where you can see her

Fans may have seen ballerina Misty Copeland in Disney’s new “The Nutcracker and Four Realms,” and now they’ll get a chance to meet her in person in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island next week.
Copeland will be signing autographs Nov. 17 at the Carolina Collective booth planned as part of the Bluffton Book Festival, according to the dance center’s event page on Facebook.
Copeland is famous for being the first African-American woman to be a principal ballerina in the American Ballet Theatre.
Copeland not only owns the stage, but has entered the literary world. She wrote multiple books including: Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina, Firebird, and Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger and More Graceful You.
Admission is free for the outdoor portion of the festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton.
“To enter the tent, you must have a wristband, but to meet Misty you don’t need to have a wristband. Simply wait in line and she will be signing autographs,” the Carolina Collective’s Facebook post said.
The outdoor festival will feature author readings and activities for children, along with food and other vendors.
Hilton Head event
Copeland is a featured author in a question-and-answer session at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. She’ll be joined by Tony Award-winning producer Kenny Leon. Tickets for the session are $30 and can be purchased through the book festival’s website at www.blufftonbookfestival.com.
Books by Copeland and Leon will be available for purchase at the Hilton Head event, and only books purchased there may be signed, according to the festival’s website.
Other book festival events
A slate of workshops and lectures will be held Nov. 15-16 at locations around Bluffton. Ticket prices range from $15 to $25 for different sessions.
Author Sandra Brown will give a keynote address at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island. Tickets are $55.
A VIP featured author reception — Books, Bourbon, and Brew — runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. Tickets are $95, with discounts offered for multiple tickets or packages.
Visit the book festival’s website at www.blufftonbookfestival.com for more infomation.
