Want Stan Smith’s autograph? You can get one with this free event on Hilton Head

Stan Smith, tennis legend and sneaker icon, will be signing autographs for his new book, “Stan Smith: Some People Think I’m a Shoe!” at Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head on Nov. 15.
The free event will be held in the Heritage Room at Harbour Town Golf Links from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests will receive complimentary gate access from 4 to 6 p.m.
The book costs $55 plus tax. All proceeds benefit Hilton Head Island Boys & Girls Club — a charity Smith and his wife, Margie, support.
Smith is a former No. 1 tennis player and two-time Grand Slam singles champion. He gained a cult following after Adidas released the original “Stan Smith” shoe in the 1970s.
His book looks at the cultural impact of the sneaker, a news release says.
“It’s incredible to me that my name holds such recognition beyond the sports world,” Smith said. “Many young people are unaware of my tennis career, but they love the shoe. My relationship with Adidas has brought me into different worlds and cultures in a way no other brand could.”
A limited quantity of hand-autographed versions of Smith’s sneakers will be available for sale at the event.
Smith owns a home on the island and is the ambassador and touring professional for The Sea Pines Resort.
The event is being held by Heritage Classic Foundation and The Sea Pines Resort.
