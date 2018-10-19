Did you spot any of these celebrities in the Lowcountry?

From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), here are some of the celebrities spotted around Hilton Head and Savannah in the last year.
By
Up Next
From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), here are some of the celebrities spotted around Hilton Head and Savannah in the last year.
By

Celebrities

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Lowcountry. Here’s how you can get tickets

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

October 19, 2018 11:35 AM

South Carolinians will finally get the chance to see Jerry Seinfeld on stage next spring.

The Emmy award-winning comedian will perform at the Charleston Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $49 to $159.

How to get tickets:

Tickets will be available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, and check online at Ticketmaster, or call 1-800-745-3000.

  Comments  