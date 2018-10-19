Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Lowcountry. Here’s how you can get tickets

South Carolinians will finally get the chance to see Jerry Seinfeld on stage next spring.
The Emmy award-winning comedian will perform at the Charleston Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices range from $49 to $159.
How to get tickets:
Tickets will be available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, and check online at Ticketmaster, or call 1-800-745-3000.
