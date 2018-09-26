Big Brother Season 20 ends. Did someone with Hilton Head ties take home the prize?

Despite making it to the final 2 of Big Brother, Tyler Crispen, a Hilton Head lifeguard, fell short of taking home the $500,000 cash prize during the Season 20 finale of the CBS reality show.
In a 5-4 vote Kaycee Clark won the 2018 Season. Crispen received $50,000 for winning second place.
Cripsen also won another $25,000 when Big Brother viewers voted him “America’s Favorite Houseguest”
“I have been a superfan of this game for so many years and this game means so much to me,” Cripsen said in his final speech.
During the final episode he also revealed he had notes from earlier in life where he listed winning Big Brother as a life goal.
Crispen remained a frontrunner for the game throughout the season. Each week, he maintained the best horse racing odds of winning the game by Gold Derby — a site that tracks Hollywood races.
Yet, in the final week Clark took the lead.
The odds seemed to change after an episode showed the jury — evicted houseguests — praising Kaycee for her game play and criticized Crispen. Jury members cast votes for who will win the game between the two final houseguests.
They jury expressed they felt Crispen had manipulated them into believing he was on their side — when at times he was plotting to evict them.
Crispen’s gameplay isn’t abnormal in a show known to have “secret alliances”.
A second houseguest with Hilton Head ties — Angela Rummans — was in an alliance with Crispen and Clark from the first week. She was sent to the jury Thursday just before making it to the final 3.
Rummans grew up on Hilton Head Island but now lives in Play Vista, California, as a fitness model.
Crispen and Rummans, while both fierce competitors, went against their better judgment of engaging in a “showmance.” The couple, nicknamed “Hilton Head Hotties,” both openly expressed that they were “in love” with each other during the final days of the season. Crispen even saying “I love you” in a goodbye message to Rummans after she was evicted from the house.
Both Crispen and Rummans made it far enough in the game to reach a reality star celebrity status. CBS often brings back players with their status for their other reality shows such as “Amazing Race” and “Survivor.” At times, they get a second or third chance on “Big Brother.”
