Danny McBride to film new HBO show in the Lowcountry. You could be an extra

Danny McBride and HBO are partnering once again and will begin filming next month in the Charleston area, according to an ABC 4 news report.
Little is known about the show or production, according to Holy City Sinner, an entertainment blog run by Christian Senger in Charleston.
Senger wrote that McBride and HBO, along with writer Jody Hill and producer David Gordon Green, have previously worked together on Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals.
McBride and Green also worked together on the upcoming Halloween sequel that was filmed in Charleston.
"According to a local casting agency, the pilot episode of the unnamed series will film in July and there will likely be a need for extras," Senger wrote.
Those interested in details on the production's needs and to submit for consideration may visit Tona B. Dahlquist Casting's Facebook page. Details on extras needed for production have been posted on the page.
