Hilton Head orchestra to stream 3 upcoming performances online. Here’s how to watch

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra is changing its location and offering its Orchestra Series programs by live-stream in January and February.

The concert repertoire has been changed to use a smaller number of musicians in an effort to provide COVID-19 social distancing during rehearsals and performances at the SoundWaves studio, according to a news release from the orchestra.

“Hopefully, we have found a short-term solution that keeps live music going, continues to employ our musicians, and provides a source of ongoing enrichment and joy for our patrons,” said Alan Jordan, HHSO president and CEO, in the release.

The symphony orchestra typically performs at First Presbyterian Church, but the church is closed to outside organizations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orchestra Series concert originally dubbed “No. 5” will be broadcast on Monday, Jan. 25. It features conductor and violinist Jaime Laredo and violinist Micah Gangwer, along with members of the symphony orchestra performing works by Handel, Bach and Mozart.

“No. 6,” a Pops program titled “The Birth of Swing,” will be broadcast on Monday, Feb. 8. Conductor John Morris Russell and members of the symphony orchestra will perform a lineup of classics by Scott Joplin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and others.

“No. 7” is “Haydn-fest” and will be broadcast on Monday, Feb. 22, when Russell and symphony orchestra musicians along with cellist Raymond Tsai, winner of the Youth Concerto Competition will perform selections by Franz J. Haydn.

Orchestra Series subscribers will be directed to a private web page to view the performances. Virtual tickets are available for $25 each and can be purchased at hhso.org or by calling (843) 842-2055.

All concert streams will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last about an hour. A pre-concert discussion with the conductor and guest artists will begin streaming at 7:15 p.m.