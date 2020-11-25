Looking for post-Thanksgiving plans? Hilton Head orchestra to host outdoor holiday concerts

Those hoping to ring in the holiday season this weekend need not look further — the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra will be hosting three hour-long holiday concerts Sunday and Monday at its SoundWaves venue near Coligny Beach. All concerts will take place outside on a patio, with musicians distanced from one other and patrons sitting in “pods.”

The concerts are scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. According to the organization’s press release, the brass and percussion sections of the orchestra will play a set of holiday favorites, including March of the Toys and Carol of the Bells, as well as pieces by Giovanni Gabrieli and Paul Dukas. Singer Mikki Sodergren and keyboardist Michael Braz will also be performing.

The venue can accommodate up to 160 physically distanced patrons, the orchestra’s press release said. Tickets are being sold until 5 p.m. Wednesday. None will be available on site.

Interested patrons may call HHSO at (843) 842-2055.