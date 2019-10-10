A Tony Award-winning play is being screened in Beaufort on Sunday. Here’s how to see it

USCB Center for the Arts

If you’ve ever wanted to watch “The Late Late Show” host, James Corden, in an award-winning performance without going to Broadway or London, this is your chance.

USCB Center for the Arts is screening “One Man, Two Guvnors” at 3 p.m. Sunday in Beaufort.

The production is by National Theatre Live, which films live stage performances all over the world.

You can purchase tickets online or at the box office on Carteret Street for $18.

“One Man, Two Guvnors” synopsis:

“Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from his fiancée’s dad. But Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who’s been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

Holed up at The Cricketers’ Arms, the permanently ravenous Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be reunited with Rachel. To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple.”